Goshers, a popular Ghanaian content creator, visited Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School to document the alarming state of its three-storey Arts Block

A school official revealed that the building began shaking while students were inside in 2024, and engineers confirmed it lacked structural integrity

Despite letters being written to authorities and promises of action, the crumbling 12-unit classroom block has remained unattended

A crumbling classroom block at Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School in Nsein-Axim, Nzema East Municipal District of Ghana's Western Region, has sparked widespread alarm after footage of its deteriorating state went viral online.

The current state of Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School's Arts block sparks concern as teachers demand action. Photo source: Goshers, Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian content creator and vlogger Goshers travelled from Accra to document the condition of the school's three-storey Arts Block, describing it plainly as "a death trap" in the now-viral Facebook video.

Arts block empty since 2024 scare

A school official interviewed on camera explained that the crisis came to a head in 2024 when students holding evening prayers inside the building noticed it shaking.

The headmaster at the time, Mr Isaac Sowah, was alerted, and students were immediately evacuated.

Municipal engineers were subsequently brought in to assess the structure and concluded that it "lacks structural integrity", indicating that substandard materials were used during construction.

The 12-unit classroom block at Kwame Nkrumah SHS was built from 2007 and completed in 2012.

However, after barely 12 years of use, the building has been abandoned entirely.

The official confirmed that letters were written to relevant authorities, including the original capital, and that the municipal assembly promised to follow up, but no action has since been taken.

School cannot transition to single track

Beyond the safety threat, the abandoned block is also blocking the school's move to a single-track academic calendar.

According to the official, the school, named after Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah, would need a total of 17 classroom blocks to operate on a single track, meaning five additional blocks are still required even before accounting for the condemned structure.

Goshers stressed the urgency of the situation, warning that students regularly walk past the building during break time, raising the risk of a catastrophic collapse.

"One day, one day, this thing will go like a crash," he said, calling on followers to tag relevant stakeholders and demanding immediate intervention before a tragedy occurs.

The Facebook video documenting the state of the Arts Block at Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School is below:

React to dangerous Kwame Nkrumah SHS block

The footage drew strong reactions from Ghanaians online, many of whom directed frustration at authorities for their inaction.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Umar Sterling wrote:

"Letters have been written to authorities who are in charge, and they haven't attended to it. We were in this country when recently a female teacher pulled a camera to share the bad situation of where she was posted, and some people were bashing her online that she didn't use the right channel. Now over here the right channel has been used, but yet still authorities are still not responding to the situation."

Awuni Gideon asked:

"Were there no engineers at the assembly when it was being constructed?"

Batholomeo Asare urged:

"The relevant authorities must act now and afterwards invite the contractor and deal with him/her lawfully."

Joshua Freeman Osator remarked:

"Imagine Dr Nkrumah watching this."

Achimota School gets new ultramodern Teachers' court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Achimota School’s 1976 Year Group unveiling Teachers’ Court as its 50th anniversary legacy project.

The multi-storey facility, handed over to the school on 3 November 2026, was designed to serve its teachers for years to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh