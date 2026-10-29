Abu Trica’s wife Queenie has shared a strong message of faith on TikTok, saying God gives strength to survive difficult situations until a breakthrough comes

Responding to a follower in the comment section, she made a bold admission about her husband, who is currently in custody in the United States

Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, has pleaded not guilty to fraud-related charges in the US and has a status conference on November 3, 2026

Queenie, the wife of embattled Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, has shared a strong message for her husband ahead of his next hearing in the United States.

Abu Trica’s wife Queenie shares a strong message of faith on TikTok ahead of her husband’s next hearing in the US. Photo source: Queenie/TikTok, Abu Trica.

Source: UGC

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, over an alleged international romance fraud scheme.

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Director-General Maxwell Obuba Mantey recently told Parliament that the agency worked with the Cyber Security Authority, CID and Ghana Police in the 12-hour operation.

He was extradited to the US in July 2026, where he faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

US prosecutors allege that the network defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million, but he has pleaded not guilty.

Abu Trica, who remains in custody, has a status conference scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Abu Trica’s wife shares strong message

On Monday, October 26, 2026, Queenie posted a video on TikTok showing a man standing beside a car outside a high-rise building.

She accompanied the clip with a faith-filled caption about strength in difficult times.

“God may not change your situation overnight, but He can give you the strength to survive it until your breakthrough comes,” she wrote.

Her post has since received more than 17,500 likes and over 340 comments. Many of her followers read the message as words of support for her husband amid his legal battle.

The TikTok video from Queenie, in which she shares a strong message, is below.

Queenie makes bold admission about Abu Trica

In the comment section, one follower asked Queenie whether she missed her husband. Responding, she wrote: “Hmm yeah… but it’s well.” Her short reply quickly drew attention, receiving more than 50 likes.

Some fans felt the response showed both her pain and her faith. Others prayed that Abu Trica would return home to his family.

Fans rally behind Abu Trica’s wife

Many social media users sent prayers and words of encouragement to Queenie. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ablegod931 said:

“Greatness can’t be duplicated. Abu Trica will come home successful.”

96nanayaw said:

“Is there anything too hard for our Lord?”

lazzy991 said:

“God will surely speak for you, big brother.”

abena_chelsie said:

“Kaish, I have faith paa. More vim, sis.”

chocomilo413 said:

“Trust me, he’ll come back. He doesn’t know me, but the love I have for him is 100%. I always remember him in my prayers.”

Journalist clears air on Abu Trica judge claims

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that US-based journalist Larry Miller dismissed claims that the judge handling Abu Trica’s case was acting improperly.

Speaking in a TikTok Live session with Addi Syter, Miller said he had reviewed the publicly available court documents and found nothing to support the claim. “That’s just not the case,” he said.

He explained that the delays were part of a normal process that gives the defence enough time to prepare. Judge John R. Adams granted a defence motion on July 30, 2026, declaring the case complex.

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Source: YEN.com.gh