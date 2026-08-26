Abu Trica's fraud case in the US has been declared complex, meaning both sides will have more time to prepare before the case proceeds

The Ghanaian suspect has waived his right to a speedy trial, allowing prosecutors and his new defence lawyers additional time to build their cases

A status conference has been scheduled for November 3, 2026, while Abu Trica is expected to remain in custody until at least that hearing

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Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has waived his right to a speedy trial after a judge declared his US fraud case complex again, giving both sides more time to prepare.

Abu Trica's US court case sees a fresh development after being declared complex by the presiding judge. Image credit: Gh Brain.

Source: UGC

The latest development was disclosed by American journalist Larry Miller, who has closely followed Abu Trica’s case since his extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was extradited from Ghana to the US on July 9, 2026, to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that he was part of a group that defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million through an online romance scam.

He pleaded not guilty before Judge John R. Adams of the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Abu Trica case sees fresh development

In an update shared on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Miller indicated that another pretrial conference had taken place in the case.

He explained that the judge declared the matter complex, meaning it involves enough evidence and legal issues to require more time than a typical criminal case to prepare.

According to him, Abu Trica agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial, giving both the prosecution and defence more time to build their cases.

He added that no plea deadline or trial date was set during the hearing, with those dates expected to be scheduled at future court appearances instead.

Miller further disclosed that a status conference had now been scheduled for November 3, 2026, at 11:30 AM, and that Abu Trica will remain in custody until at least that next hearing.

The update on Abu Trica's case is below.

Abu Trica hires new lawyers

The new update comes after Abu Trica changed his lawyers.

He was previously represented by Henry Hilow, a veteran Ohio criminal defence attorney admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1981.

Frederick Kumi has since brought on Eric F. Long and Lucas D. Trott, both attorneys at Friedman Nemecek Long & Grant, L.L.C., a respected Cleveland-based criminal defence firm with a strong track record in serious criminal cases.

Online challenge for Abu Trica's return ends prematurely

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an X user abandoned a daily posting challenge pushing for Abu Trica's return to Ghana, just one day after launching it, after reading through details of the case file.

The abrupt end to the campaign sparked mixed reactions online, with many users poking fun at how quickly it fell apart.

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Source: YEN.com.gh