A blogger close to Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has broken silence on reports linking her to the Bantama parliamentary seat on the NDC ticket

Her photo, the NDC logo and the words Watch Out Bantama Constituency appeared on a viral flyer that surfaced and triggered reactions on social media

The development comes weeks after the NDC directed its members to halt all premature parliamentary campaign activities ahead of the official opening of parliamentary nominations

A blogger close to Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has broken silence on rumours that she intends to contest the Bantama parliamentary seat on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

Vivian Jill Lawrence’s blogger breaks silence on rumoured Bantama seat bid. Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence, @nahbaffmedia/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Bearing her photograph and the NDC logo, a flyer recently surfaced on social media. It carried the words Watch Out Bantama Constituency in bold red and white letters, alongside the party’s colours.

The flyer appeared to suggest that the actress was preparing to contest the seat in the Ashanti Region.

Its circulation comes after veteran musician Samini dismissed a viral flyer claiming he had declared his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ablekuma West.

Meanwhile, the NDC on September 14, 2026, directed its members to cease all activities with parliamentary campaign undertones ahead of the official opening of nominations.

Nahbaff Media addresses Vivian Jill Bantama flyer

In an Instagram post, Nahbaff Media shared the flyer and distanced the actress from it.

“Please, with all due respect, Vivian Jill Lawrence has absolutely no idea about this. Thank you,” the page wrote.

According to the page, the actress has no knowledge of the flyer or the claims it carried. The NDC has also not announced its timetable for parliamentary nominations.

Vivian Jill has not personally commented on the flyer or the rumours.

The Instagram post from Nahbaff Media, in which the page addresses the Vivian Jill flyer, is below.

Vivian Jill responds to school feeding feud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Vivian Jill Lawrence responded to a viral audio in which an alleged NDC women’s organiser complained about a school feeding contract reportedly awarded to her.

In the audio, the woman claimed the contract in the Ahafo Ano South constituency was a reward for the actress’ campaign work for the party.

Responding via her Instagram Story in May 2025, the actress shared an old interview clip urging people not to comment on rumours before hearing all sides.

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Source: YEN.com.gh