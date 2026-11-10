Kumawood actor Agya Koo has responded to a viral TikTok post by user @blackgod falsely claiming he had died

The veteran Ghanaian actor took to Facebook on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to address the death rumour directly

Agya Koo disclosed his team was taking steps to identify and deal with those responsible for circulating the false report

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Kumawood actor Agya Koo has spoken out after a TikTok account circulated a false report claiming the veteran Ghanaian star had passed away.

Kumawood actor Agya Koo breaks silence after a TikToker declared him dead. Image credit: Official.Agyakoo

Source: Facebook

The Kumawood actor addressed the rumour in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 8, 2026, reassuring fans, family members and the wider public that he was alive and well.

In his statement, Agya Koo identified the account responsible as @blackgod and described the publication as entirely fabricated.

He suggested the person behind the page was deliberately spreading misinformation to generate attention and boost engagement on social media.

"My attention has been drawn to a false and fake publication circulating on TikTok by the page @blackgod claiming that I am dead," he wrote.

"I want to assure my beloved fans, family, and the general public that this news is 100% FALSE. I am alive, healthy, and by the grace of God, I am doing very well."

Agya Koo criticises death hoax culture

Beyond correcting the record, the actor used his post to condemn the practice of fabricating death reports for social media clout, calling the behaviour both wicked and insensitive.

He also acknowledged the outpouring of concern from fans who had reached out after encountering the false claim, saying the messages and phone calls he received were deeply moving.

"I want to thank all my fans who called and messaged to check on me. Your love touched my heart. I am okay," he added.

Agya Koo's team investigating the source

Agya Koo confirmed that his team was actively working to identify the individuals behind the TikTok post and that appropriate action would follow.

He also called on members of the public not to share the false report, and encouraged social media users to report the @blackgod page to the platform.

The incident has reignited conversations around the dangers of unverified content on social media, particularly fabricated stories about the deaths of well-known public figures.

Agya Koo remains one of the most recognisable actors in Ghana's Kumawood film industry, where he has built a loyal following over the course of his career.

The Facebook post by Agya Koo is below.

Agya Koo reacts to Kwame Dzokoto's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Agya Koo’s reaction to reports of Kwame Dzokoto’s death and the tributes from his Efiewura co-stars.

The veteran actor said he would believe the news only after confirming it himself, recalling previous false reports about Dzokoto’s death. The actor had dismissed similar rumours just a month earlier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh