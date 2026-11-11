Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini has broken his silence on reports that he intends to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma West Constituency

A flyer bearing his photo and name, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, had circulated online claiming that he had declared his intention to seek the party’s candidacy

The development comes as several media personalities and public figures have declared their intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 elections

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Veteran Ghanaian musician Samini has broken his silence on rumours that he intends to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Veteran musician Samini breaks silence on rumoured bid to contest NPP parliamentary primaries. Photo source: SAMINI/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A flyer bearing his photograph and full name, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, recently surfaced on social media.

It claimed that the dancehall star had declared his intention to contest the party’s parliamentary candidacy in the Ablekuma West Constituency.

The flyer also carried the slogan Akye Saaaaaa and a message about building a legacy for the constituency.

Its circulation comes as several public figures, including media personalities, have declared bids in the NPP parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2028 elections.

The NPP opened its window for aspirants to declare their intent from November 1 to 10, 2026.

Samini reacts to NPP flyer

In a Facebook post, Samini described the flyer as untrue and urged the public to disregard it. “Please disregard this!! Not true,” he wrote.

The musician shared a copy of the flyer, which had been stamped with the word FAKE across it. He did not provide further details on who created or circulated the flyer.

Samini also did not comment on whether he had any political ambitions.

The Facebook post from Samini, in which he addresses the flyer, is below.

Kwadwo Sheldon fuels Madina seat rumours

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon fuelled rumours about plans to contest the Madina parliamentary seat on the NPP ticket.

Responding to a fan on X on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, he shared a photo of himself beside the NPP logo and suggested the reports could be true.

The cryptic response left many of his followers divided over whether to take his political hint seriously.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh