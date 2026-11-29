Ghanaian media personality and gospel musician Lionel Lawson reportedly passed away on Saturday, 28 November 2026

News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with many questioning the circumstances of his passing

Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media personality First Lady Kids Collection shared a heartfelt tribute on TikTok, saying her heart was bleeding over the loss

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Popular Ghanaian media personality and gospel musician Lionel Lawson has reportedly passed away, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning.

Popular Ghanaian media personality and gospel musician Lionel Lawson reportedly passes away. Photo source: Lionel Lawson

Source: Facebook

According to reports, he died in the early hours of Saturday, 28 November 2026, though the exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

The news of Lawson's passing quickly spread across social media, triggering an emotional wave of tributes and disbelief from those who knew him or admired his work.

First Lady mourns Lionel Lawson's death

Among the first to react publicly was First Lady, an entrepreneur and social media personality who took to TikTok to pay tribute to the late entertainer, with whom she had a close relationship.

In a visibly emotional post, she wrote:

"RIP, Mr Lawson. My personal person. You left so soon. Why, Lawson? My heart is bleeding. I can't hold my tears. 💔😢"

The post, shared on 28 November 2026, also carried what appeared to be a photo of the late gospel musician on the cover art of one of his songs.

The TikTok post announcing the demise of media personality and gospel musician Lionel Lawson is below:

Who was Lionel Lawson?

Lionel Lawson was a distinguished figure in the Ghanaian media and entertainment landscape, with a Doctorate in Philosophy and over 27 years of professional experience.

He was a gospel singer, with several songs to his credit and a well-known radio and television personality affiliated with Multimedia Ghana, where his insightful presence and expertise made a significant impact on audiences across the nation.

Lawson also served as a musical reality show judge, where he helped nurture talent and shape the local Ghanaian music scene and as a multi-faceted creative talent, serving as both a sound score engineer and a music producer.

Aside from his exploits in the music and media space, he was a successful entrepreneur and was well known as the founder of Gtech Solutions Africa, a leading AI and digital transformation company in Ghana, and Gnobs Multimedia.

The late media personality's business endeavours earned him a prestigious award at the eighth edition of the Ghana Industry CEOs Awards in 2025.

Lawson was also awarded Most Outstanding Community Provider of AI and Tech Education at the Ghana Outstanding Community Leadership Awards in July 2026.

Reactions to Lionel Lawson's death

The news drew widespread sorrow online, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a recognisable figure in Ghanaian entertainment.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Adwoa said:

"Awww, what happened to him? Was he sick or what? 🥺"

The Apostolic censer wrote:

"We are nothing but pencils in the hands of the creator. Let us dwell peacefully with all men. 🙏 Rest in peace, sir."

Nana Qwophy Boasiako commented:

"Aaaah, Mr Lawson die like how? Was he sick? Talent gone."

Ghanaian radio presenter Moses Lomotey Yetomol dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian radio presenter Moses Lomotey Yetomol Sasago, known as Hon. Yeto, whose reported death has left listeners and colleagues mourning.

The Okorli 96.1 FM host was known for giving budding musicians a platform on “Time with the Stars”.

While some reports suggest he had been ill, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

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Source: YEN.com.gh