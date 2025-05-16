Vivian Jill Lawrence, in an Instagram Story post, broke her silence on the controversy around her alleged school feeding contract with an NDC member

The Kumawood actress shared an old interview in which she cautioned her fans against hastily sharing their thoughts on any public rumour

Vivian Jill Lawrence's Instagram Story post comes after an alleged NDC Women's Organiser threatened her over a school feeding programme contract

Popular Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her alleged row with an NDC Women's Organiser, Meeri, over a school feeding programme contract.

On Thursday, May 15, the actress took to her Instagram story to share an old video of herself from an interview in response to the controversy that has recently marred her reputation.

In the short old video, Vivian Jill Lawrence cautioned her fans and loved ones against hastily sharing their thoughts on any public rumour or news about her without listening to all sides and understanding the situation.

She said:

"It's only fools who speak about issues they know nothing about. They will hear people speculating, so they will also say something about it. But if you are sensible, you will wait to understand the whole matter. I am begging my loved ones to take their time before speaking when they hear rumours about me."

Vivian Jill's alleged school feeding contract feud

Vivian Jill Lawrence was embroiled in controversy after a widely circulated alleged voice note of an alleged National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's Organiser, Meeri, emerged on social media on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

In the audio recording, the woman alleged that the celebrated Kumawood actress had been awarded a school feeding programme contract by President John Dramani Mahama's administration in the Ahafo Ano South constituency for campaigning for the NDC and helping them return to power with their massive victory in the 2024 general elections.

According to some reports, the alleged decision from the NDC administration to give Vivian Jill Lawrence a school feeding programme contract has caused massive tension among the party's grassroots in the Ahafo Ano South constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The alleged NDC Women's Organiser was seemingly upset as she expressed her infuriation with her party's top officials for disrespecting the local leadership and their sacrifices by awarding contracts to Vivian from Kumasi to provide food for the various schools in her constituency ahead of contenders like herself.

She claimed that, unlike her, the actress did not go to numerous communities around the country and vigorously campaign for President Mahama to return to the Jubilee House for a second non-consecutive term.

She also accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national leadership of sidelining loyal supporters like herself in favour of celebrities.

The alleged NDC Women's Organiser also threatened to take action against Vivian Jill Lawrence if she ever stepped foot in the Ahafo Ano South constituency again to execute the contract she had reportedly been awarded by the government.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Vivian Jill's controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to Vivian Jill Lawrence's school feeding programme contract controversy.

In a video, the media personality celebrated as she expressed her excitement for the drama unfolding between the Kumawood actress and the alleged NDC constituency executive.

Afia Schwarzenegger's reaction to Vivian Jill Lawrence's controversy sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

