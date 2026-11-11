Popular Nigerian clergyman Prophet Ejike Nwachukwu of Rhema Deliverance Mission International in Nnewi has been hit with bad news after his family welcomed new babies

His church has confirmed the passing of his wife in an emotional tribute, describing her as a beloved mother whose place in their hearts remains

News of her passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many people sending condolences to the pastor and his young family

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Bad news has hit popular Nigerian pastor Ejike Nwachukwu following the passing of his wife, who reportedly gave birth to triplets.

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu and his late wife, Chisom, in a family photo shared online. Photo source: Ejike Nwachukwu.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Arthur Ejike Nwachukwu is the leader of Rhema Deliverance Mission International in Nnewi, Anambra State.

His wife, Dr Mrs Chisom Ejike Nwachukwu, was described in tributes as a devoted minister and a strong supporter of his ministry.

News of her passing spread online after the church shared a tribute on its Facebook page. Linda Ikeji’s Blog and other Nigerian outlets have since reported that she passed away after giving birth to triplets.

Meanwhile, the church’s tribute did not mention the circumstances surrounding her death.

Rhema Deliverance Mission mourns Chisom Ejike Nwachukwu

In the tribute, the church described Chisom as a beloved mother and the cherished wife of its leader. “Her departure is a painful loss to her family, our spiritual father, and the entire Rhema Deliverance Mission family,” the church wrote.

The church also stood with the pastor, their children and all who mourn her in prayer. “Your memory will forever remain in our hearts, Mama,” the post added.

The Facebook post from Rhema Deliverance Mission Int’l Nnewi, in which the church pays tribute to Chisom, is below.

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu’s wife reportedly passes away

According to Orijo Reporter, Chisom gave birth to triplets in Nnewi, Anambra State, but passed away after complications that followed the delivery.

The report said family sources described the triplets as stable after their birth. Notably, the couple reportedly welcomed a set of twins last year.

Reports differ on the exact date, with some saying the delivery took place on Sunday, November 8, and others saying Tuesday, November 10. Her cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

The Instagram post from Linda Ikeji’s Blog, in which the news is shared, is below.

Pastor Ejike Nwachukwu’s loss sparks condolences

Many social media users mourned Chisom and sent condolences to her family. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

nahnahlycious said:

“May the Lord rest her soul and comfort the family.”

official_dollarqueen said:

“[...] It’s well. May God rest her soul.”

chigweyaru_ said:

“Rest in peace to her.”

temmietai said:

“As how na? Twins last year, triplet this year [...]”

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourns late mother

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourned the passing of his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome.

The Christ Embassy founder announced that she passed away on the morning of Friday, September 25, 2026. During the Global Day of Prayer programme, he spoke warmly about the values she instilled in him and his siblings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh