Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announced the passing of his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, during a Global Day of Prayer programme on Saturday, September 26

The Christ Embassy founder revealed his mother died on the morning of Friday, September 25, though her age and cause of death were not disclosed

Tributes have poured in from Christ Embassy members worldwide, celebrating Deaconess Angel's faith and her influence on her son's Christian journey

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, has announced that his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, has died.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome mourns as his mother Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, dies. Image credit: Ethnic African Story, Proudly Ethan

Source: Facebook

He shared the news publicly during the Global Day of Prayer programme on Saturday, September 26, 2026, telling those gathered that she had passed away on the morning of Friday, September 25.

He did not reveal her age or the circumstances of her death, but she is believed to have passed on at age 88. During his address, Pastor Chris spoke warmly about the values and lessons his mother instilled in him and his siblings over the course of their lives.

Christ Embassy members pay tribute

The announcement quickly prompted a wave of condolences from members of Christ Embassy and Christians across the world.

Many described Deaconess Angel as a woman of deep faith who devoted herself to God and left a lasting mark on those around her.

Church member Mariah Tholanah extended her sympathies to Pastor Chris and the wider Oyakhilome family, highlighting Deaconess Angel's love for God and her years of service to the church as central parts of the legacy she leaves behind.

Another member, Helen Okonofua, shared a personal encounter with the late Deaconess, recalling meeting her in Benin some years ago.

She remembered receiving counsel from her about staying committed to serving Jesus, a memory she described with evident fondness.

Numerous other tributes reflected on the role Deaconess Angel played in shaping the man her son became, with many crediting her influence as foundational to the global ministry Pastor Chris now leads.

Several mourners expressed their belief that she had gone to be with the Lord, and offered prayers for the Oyakhilome family as they grieve.

Deaconess Angel's legacy and Pastor Chris's ministry

Pastor Chris continues to lead Christ Embassy, a Christian organisation with a significant international following.

The death of his mother has drawn fresh attention to his family background and the spiritual upbringing that shaped his early life and faith.

As tributes continue to grow, members of Christ Embassy and the broader Christian community have kept Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome's memory alive, honouring her life while offering comfort to Pastor Chris, his siblings and the rest of the family.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Pastor Chris's mother is below.

US-based pastor Christian Kwadjo Larbi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Minister Christian Kwadjo Larbi, the prominent US-based Ghanaian man of God whose death was announced by the New Jersey branch of the All Nations Church.

The report detailed his connection to Pastor Angela Larbi and the funeral arrangements planned in New Jersey.

The church said a memorial service, viewing, burial service and thanksgiving service would be held from February 27 to March 1, 2026.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief from members of the Ghanaian community, who have remembered him as a devoted family man, friend and spiritual leader.

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Source: YEN.com.gh