A Nigerian pastor, Dr Mrs Asabe Toye, passed away aboard a US-Frankfurt flight on October 16, 2026, while travelling home with her husband

The 68-year-old received medical attention and prayers from fellow passengers on board but could not be saved

Her family acknowledged the Nigerian Embassy in Germany and the Nigerian Customs Service for assisting with her repatriation

A popular Nigerian pastor, Dr Mrs Asabe Toye, died at the age of 68 while on a flight from the United States to Germany on October 16, 2026, as she made her way back to Nigeria following a vacation abroad.

Popular Nigerian pastor Dr Mrs Asabe Toye dies on a flight while returning from her vacation in the US. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Reports indicate that the late Nigerian pastor was travelling alongside her husband when she fell ill during the transatlantic journey.

Fellow passengers and crew offered medical assistance on board, and prayers were said in an attempt to save her life, but she did not survive the flight.

Family announces Pastor Asabe Toye's death

Her family confirmed the news of her passing through a formal announcement shared on social media, with popular Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja reporting on the story on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The family expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Embassy in Germany and the Nigerian Customs Service for their support in facilitating the necessary clearances and helping repatriate her remains back to Nigeria.

According to reports, Dr Mrs Asabe Toye was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 11, 2026.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Pastor Asabe Toye is below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Asabe Toye's passing

The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences across social media, with many users mourning her loss and praying for the comfort of her family.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@myshalom_kitchen said:

"Rest in peace. Amen. May the Good Lord console her husband, children, family, and friends. Amen. 😢"

@toju_oteri wrote:

"Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. 🙏"

@useful_herbs added:

"RIP. Please wear compression socks and hydrate very well while on long flights to avoid blood clots which could occur from sitting for too long."

Pastor Bolaji John passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian pastor Bolaji John, whose death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, family and members of her church community.

Those who knew her remembered a woman of faith, warmth and compassion, with one mourner saying her death was “so hard to swallow” and describing her as a blessing to countless lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh