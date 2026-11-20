SK Originale: Popular Musician Spotted Operating Caterpillar Excavator in Virginia as US Contractor
- SK Originale, the popular Togolese-Ghanaian musician, has resurfaced in Virginia, US, working as a home improvement contractor
- A TikTok video shows the artist filming himself from inside the cab of a Caterpillar excavator at what appears to be a street
- Fans flooded the comments with messages of surprise and nostalgia, expressing how much they miss his music
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SK Originale, a popular Togolese-Ghanaian musician who once brought considerable energy to the West African music scene, has turned up in a rather unexpected setting: behind the controls of a Caterpillar excavator on a job site in Virginia's DMV area.
A selfie-style TikTok video posted to the account of the 'Aha Ye De' hitmaker showed him filming himself from inside the cab of the heavy construction machine while operating the vehicle on what appeared to be the streets.
With the camera trained squarely on his face, SK Originale, who featured on popular songs with top Ghanaian musicians including Nana Boroo, rapper Sarkodie and Ruff N Smooth, delivered a rambling, humorous monologue directly to his audience while joking about catching up with the machine and how easy it was to operate despite people's scepticism.
SK Originale's new life in Virginia
The video signalled a significant change in direction for the US-based musician, real name Mawuli Sokpo Fabrice, who relocated to the United States years ago and has taken up work as a home improvement contractor.
The sight of him operating heavy machinery rather than performing on stage caught many of his followers off guard, though his trademark sense of humour clearly remains intact.
The whole clip had the feel of a man entirely at ease with his new chapter, however different it looks from his previous career.
The TikTok video of SK Originale behind the wheel of the Caterpillar on Virginia street is below:
Reactions to SK Originale's TikTok video
The video drew an outpouring of nostalgia and affection from fans who remember his music fondly.
Assy Gentle Official wrote:
"Park all come house."
MR.AFFUL said:
"Yo SK, we miss the energy you brought to the music industry ✌."
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PAGANI COLONGE commented:
"I am your fan. I miss you."
Choirmaster spotted driving a truck abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, who returned to work as a truck driver abroad months after the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.
The former Praye member’s video showed him back behind the wheel, with hashtags pointing to his two daughters, Violyn and Kora, as the reason he was working hard.
Afaglo died after battling cancer, and fans responded with prayers and messages of support for Choirmaster and his family.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh