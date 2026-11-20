SK Originale, the popular Togolese-Ghanaian musician, has resurfaced in Virginia, US, working as a home improvement contractor

A TikTok video shows the artist filming himself from inside the cab of a Caterpillar excavator at what appears to be a street

Fans flooded the comments with messages of surprise and nostalgia, expressing how much they miss his music

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SK Originale, a popular Togolese-Ghanaian musician who once brought considerable energy to the West African music scene, has turned up in a rather unexpected setting: behind the controls of a Caterpillar excavator on a job site in Virginia's DMV area.

Popular Togolese-Ghanaian musician SK Originale is spotted operating a caterpillar excavator in Virginia as a US contractor. Photo source: SK Originale

Source: Facebook

A selfie-style TikTok video posted to the account of the 'Aha Ye De' hitmaker showed him filming himself from inside the cab of the heavy construction machine while operating the vehicle on what appeared to be the streets.

With the camera trained squarely on his face, SK Originale, who featured on popular songs with top Ghanaian musicians including Nana Boroo, rapper Sarkodie and Ruff N Smooth, delivered a rambling, humorous monologue directly to his audience while joking about catching up with the machine and how easy it was to operate despite people's scepticism.

SK Originale's new life in Virginia

The video signalled a significant change in direction for the US-based musician, real name Mawuli Sokpo Fabrice, who relocated to the United States years ago and has taken up work as a home improvement contractor.

The sight of him operating heavy machinery rather than performing on stage caught many of his followers off guard, though his trademark sense of humour clearly remains intact.

The whole clip had the feel of a man entirely at ease with his new chapter, however different it looks from his previous career.

The TikTok video of SK Originale behind the wheel of the Caterpillar on Virginia street is below:

Reactions to SK Originale's TikTok video

The video drew an outpouring of nostalgia and affection from fans who remember his music fondly.

Assy Gentle Official wrote:

"Park all come house."

MR.AFFUL said:

"Yo SK, we miss the energy you brought to the music industry ✌."

PAGANI COLONGE commented:

"I am your fan. I miss you."

Choirmaster spotted driving a truck abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, who returned to work as a truck driver abroad months after the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

The former Praye member’s video showed him back behind the wheel, with hashtags pointing to his two daughters, Violyn and Kora, as the reason he was working hard.

Afaglo died after battling cancer, and fans responded with prayers and messages of support for Choirmaster and his family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh