The family of late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, has shared fresh details weeks after his tragic passing in Teshie

Last seen in September 2026, the 33-year-old had reportedly travelled to Teshie for a phone deal before a search by his family and friends began

Three suspects remain in police custody in connection with his death as the case continues before the Teshie-Nungua District Court in the Greater Accra Region

Fresh details have emerged about the late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, weeks after his passing.

The family of late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero, has shared his funeral arrangements, with burial set for November 27, 2026. Photo source: @gossip24TV, @switchfocus/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Nana Yaw Kyere, 33, reportedly left his Kokomlemle home on September 19, 2026, for a phone transaction in Teshie.

His family, friends and colleagues searched for him for days after he went missing. According to police, his remains were later found at Community 18 in Teshie and identified by his mother and uncle.

Three suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with his death. Since then, his family has called for justice in the case.

Nana Yaw Kyere’s funeral date and venue

In flyers shared by SwitchFocus on Instagram, the family announced that the burial service will take place on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The service is scheduled for 8am at the Royal House Chapel, Ahenfie, at Abossey Okai in Accra. A private burial will follow at the Osu Cemetery on the same day.

One of the flyers carried the words Forever in Our Hearts alongside a photo of the late phone dealer. Another flyer bore the message Rest in Perfect Peace beneath his name and age.

The Instagram post from SwitchFocus, in which the family’s funeral arrangements are shared, is below.

Dinero’s case before Teshie-Nungua District Court

Police allege that Kyere was lured to a residence at Teshie Agbleza before a confrontation that led to his death.

Three suspects, Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai, have been remanded in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, they appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court. The court adjourned the matter to November 3, 2026. None of the allegations has yet been proven in court.

Dinero’s sister Sandy reacts to police account

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Kyere’s sister, Sandy, reacted to the police account of how her brother died.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, September 28, 2026, she expressed disbelief at the details shared by investigators. Her reaction came as many continued to mourn the young phone dealer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh