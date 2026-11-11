Ghanaian YouTuber and media personality Kwadwo Sheldon has shared two new posters on Instagram amid rumours that he may contest a parliamentary seat in 2028

The posters, which carry a bold inscription, come a day after he dropped a cryptic reply to a curious follower’s question about his political ambitions

Several Ghanaian celebrities, including rapper Kweku Smoke and actress Akuapem Poloo, have since reacted to the new posts, sparking even more conversation on social media

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has shared new posters amid rumours that he could contest the Madina parliamentary seat on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.

Kwadwo Sheldon shares a new Dingo for Madina 2028 poster amid rumours he could contest the Madina seat on the NPP ticket. Photo source: @kwadwosheldon.

Source: Instagram

The media personality, whose real name is Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo, sparked the rumours on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

When a follower on X asked whether he was contesting the Madina seat for the NPP, he replied, “It could be true.” His reply coincided with the NPP’s deadline for prospective parliamentary aspirants.

Sheldon later noted that he moved to Pantang in the Madina constituency seven years ago. The seat is currently held by Francis-Xavier Sosu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kwadwo Sheldon’s Dingo for Madina posters

Sheldon shared the posters in separate Instagram posts on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. One showed him in a blue and white smock, while the other captured him in a blue suit and red tie.

Both posters carried the NPP logo with the inscription Dingo for Madina 2028. Dingo is the nickname he is popularly known by in the media space.

He captioned one post with the hashtag #Dingo4Madina and the other with an hourglass emoji.

The Instagram post from Kwadwo Sheldon, in which he shares the Dingo for Madina poster, is below.

Kweku Smoke, Akuapem Poloo react to Sheldon

Rapper Kweku Smoke was among the celebrities who reacted to the smock poster. “Lets go,” he wrote, alongside fire emojis. Actress Akuapem Poloo also showed her support in the comment section. “I really want this for you dear,” she wrote. Fella Makafui was also among those who liked the post.

Kwadwo Sheldon’s posters spark mixed reactions

Many social media users pledged their support, while others urged him to join the NDC instead. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

trouble_carlos said:

“Honestly if you are serious we gonna support you.”

dapper_don_lamount said:

“Come to NDC and you will win easily.”

etihsteven said:

“Join NDC u go get my vote.”

Samini dismisses rumoured NPP primaries bid

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran musician Samini dismissed a viral flyer claiming he would contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ablekuma West.

The flyer, which bore his photo and name, had circulated widely on social media. Reacting on Facebook, the musician urged the public to disregard it, insisting the claims were not true.

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Source: YEN.com.gh