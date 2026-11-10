Kwadwo Sheldon responded to a fan who asked him directly about reports of his alleged NPP parliamentary ambitions

The Ghanaian YouTuber shared a photo of himself alongside the NPP logo in an X post on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Kwadwo Sheldon short caption has left followers divided, with many unsure whether to take his political hint seriously

Ghanaian YouTuber and media personality Kwadwo Sheldon has set social media buzzing after a carefully worded response to questions about whether he plans to contest the Madina parliamentary seat under the New Patriotic Party in the 2028 general elections.

Kwadwo Sheldon fuels rumours about plans to contest Madina parliamentary seat on NPP ticket. Image credit: Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Facebook

The speculation was brought to a head on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, when a concerned follower put the question to him directly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Sheldon, please, I'm seeing some stories of u contesting the Madina seat in the name of the NPP. How true is this, Sir?" the fan wrote.

Rather than shut down the reports, Kwadwo Sheldon posted a photograph of himself next to the NPP logo and accompanied it with just four words:

"It could be true."

Kwadwo Sheldon's response stirs political debate

The ambiguity of the caption did little to settle the matter. By declining to issue a flat denial, Sheldon kept the door open wide enough for his followers to run with the story, and run with it they did.

Reactions flooded the comments section almost immediately, with opinion split between those who believed he was teasing a genuine political move and those who were convinced the whole thing was a wind-up.

@smilyy_y wrote:

"I honestly feel you're just playing some game…. You're not going into politics anytime soon… those who know know."

@Nana_BoatengIII responded with:

"Stop fanfooling them 🤣🤣🤣"

@kwame simply stated:

"I know you are just joking"

For now, the content creator has offered no further clarification beyond his loaded three-word reply, leaving supporters and sceptics alike to draw their own conclusions ahead of the 2028 polls.

The X post by Kwadwo Sheldon is below.

Samuel Brace hints at NPP parliamentary bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Samuel Kojo Brace and the speculation surrounding a possible NPP parliamentary bid in Ahanta West ahead of the 2028 elections.

A cryptic exchange with an NDC official has added to questions about whether the Joy News presenter has left his broadcasting role. Find out what he said and why his response intensified the speculation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh