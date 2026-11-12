Police arrested Justin Iwerebor and his wife, Anthonia, at Panti in Lagos on Monday, November 2, 2026, in connection with the death of businessman Solomon Iwerebor

Solomon's family submitted a petition through their lawyer after losing contact with him following his move into his brother Justin's home more than two years ago

The family of Solomon, who reportedly attended Pastor Chris Okafor's Grace Nation Church, is demanding an autopsy and answers about where his remains are

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The in-laws of popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor are in police custody in Lagos, following the mysterious death of businessman Solomon Iwerebor.

Pastor Chris Okafor's in-laws arrested as police probe a businessman's death. Image credit: UGC, Pastor Chris Okafor

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Legit.ng, Police operatives at Panti arrested Justin Iwerebor and his wife, Anthonia, the parents of Pearl Okafor, Pastor Okafor's wife, on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The move came after Solomon's family, through their lawyer, Dr Charles Mekwunye, SAN, submitted a formal petition requesting a full investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Solomon Iwerebor's death raises questions

Solomon had been living in Germany with his wife and children before travelling to Nigeria and moving into the home of his brother, Justin. It was after that point that his family say they gradually lost all contact with him.

The situation came to a head when Solomon's daughter, Jade, reached out to Pearl Okafor to ask about her father's whereabouts.

The family says she was told Solomon had fallen ill and been taken to Benin City for treatment.

They were then informed of his death on September 6, 2026, though the family believes he actually died four days earlier, on September 2.

What has deepened their suspicion is that Justin allegedly never provided the name of the hospital where Solomon was treated, nor did he offer any explanation as to what caused his brother's passing.

Family calls for autopsy at press conference

Solomon's sisters, Stella Iwerebor and Udo Hamis, addressed the media directly, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

Central to their demands is an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death, as well as clarity on the whereabouts of their brother's remains.

The family also revealed that Solomon had been an active member of Pastor Chris Okafor's Grace Nation Church and had reportedly spent considerable sums seeking spiritual assistance there.

On that basis, they suggested that the pastor and his wife, Pearl, may hold information pertinent to the police inquiry.

The arrest of Pearl's parents has inevitably drawn wider scrutiny to the case, given the family's connection to one of Nigeria's most recognisable clerics.

Authorities have not yet established the involvement of the arrested suspects in Solomon's death, and the matter remains under active police investigation.

Popular pastor arrested over fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Cristian Popescu, who faces wire fraud and money laundering charges over an alleged $13 million scheme targeting members of his Washington church.

Prosecutors say he claimed his online marketplace was worth $1.4 billion while allegedly diverting millions in investor funds to himself and relatives. Some investors reportedly liquidated retirement savings and took out loans after he urged them to invest.

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Source: YEN.com.gh