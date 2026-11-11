Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas took to social media on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his Ghanaian wife, Efya

The romantic post came just days after the couple held their traditional and white wedding ceremonies in Accra on November 6 and 7, 2026

Tomi Thomas described Efya as his destiny in the affectionate message, drawing warm reactions from fans across Ghana and Nigeria

Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas has set social media alight with a romantic declaration of love for his Ghanaian wife, Efya, just days after the couple tied the knot in Accra.

Tomi Thomas pens a romantic message to his wife, Efya, days after their wedding. Image credit: Tomi Thomas

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Tomi took to social media to share the affectionate message, which quickly captured the attention of fans across both Ghana and Nigeria.

In his post, the musician wrote:

"I'll never lose when I'm with you. That's what you said to me: please don't abuse what is my truth; take all that's left of me, what's left to do, I'm not confused; you are my destiny I feel you underneath my skin ❤️‍🔥."

The words, brimming with tenderness, painted a picture of a man deeply settled in his new chapter with the award-winning Ghanaian artiste.

Efya and Tomi Thomas's wedding in Accra

The couple's union had already been the talk of the entertainment scene in both countries.

Efya and Tomi Thomas held their traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026, followed by their white wedding the very next day, Saturday, November 7.

The celebrations drew considerable excitement from followers of the music industry, bringing together two prominent voices from Ghana and Nigeria under one roof.

Prior to the wedding, an old video of Efya discussing her views on marriage had resurfaced online and sparked conversations among fans.

The footage added an extra layer of intrigue to the build-up, though the couple moved forward with their celebrations without public comment on the matter.

The Instagram post by Tomi Thomas is below.

Fans react to Tomi Thomas's post about Efya

The romantic message resonated widely, with many followers expressing joy for the newlyweds.

YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of reactions below:

@chinekfitness said:

"Congratulations once again superstars ✨❤️‍🔥💐🎉🥰"

@isabella_sarfo said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾🎉 our Inlaw Ghanaians love you please take care of our Queen 🫅 ❤️❤️"

@opokukukua said:

"Many more wins for you, The Thomas❤️🔥Biggest deal awaits."

@elzoofficial said:

"Congratulations to you and yours. Proud of you and your family, great man... ❤️❤️"

Vim Lady reacts to Efya's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Pokua’s reaction to Efya’s traditional marriage to Tomi Thomas and her comments on the singer’s personal growth.

Pokua said she was celebrating more than the marriage, pointing to Efya’s focus on her well-being and her ability to stand up for herself.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh