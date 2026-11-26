Ghanaian-American executive Bozoma Saint John and her husband, Keely Watson, held their white wedding in the United States three months after their traditional ceremony in Accra

Bozoma shared glimpses from the star-studded ceremony on Instagram, listing the top names behind her bridal look and the special guest who officiated the entire event

Details of a symbolic tradition the couple observed during the celebration emerged in a separate video shared by Pulse Ghana, offering more glimpses of the event

Bozoma Saint John and her husband, Keely Watson, have held their white wedding in Los Angeles, United States.

Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson hold their white wedding in Los Angeles after their traditional ceremony in Accra. Photo source: @badassboz

Source: Instagram

The couple first married in a traditional Ghanaian ceremony on Friday, August 21, 2026, in Accra. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo hosted the celebration at his private residence and took on the ceremonial role of father of the bride.

Nearly 1,000 guests attended, including about 250 who travelled from the US and UK.

Among them was US model Ashley Graham, who later shared glimpses of Ghana on Instagram and thanked Bozoma for bringing her to the country.

Bozoma Saint John's Los Angeles white wedding

Three months after the Accra ceremony, Bozoma and Watson exchanged vows again in the United States. On Saturday, November 21, 2026, the couple held their white wedding, with Bozoma tagging the location as Beverly Hills, California.

Sharing photos and videos on Instagram, she quoted a Bible verse and declared that the Watsons were established on that day.

Renowned American preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes officiated the ceremony, according to her post. Bozoma wore a strapless, crystal-embellished ceremony gown designed by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah.

Her ceremony stilettos came from Jessica Rich, while her reception heels were made by Christian Louboutin's Paris atelier with four natural rose diamonds.

The Instagram post by Bozoma Saint John, in which she shares photos and videos from her Los Angeles white wedding, is below.

Bozoma Saint John's wedding honours African American heritage

Beyond the glamour, the celebration also paid tribute to African American heritage. According to Pulse Ghana, the couple observed the traditional jumping of the broom during the ceremony.

The symbolic act represents commitment and honours generations whose marriages were once denied legal recognition.

Pulse Ghana added that the Los Angeles wedding was planned for 500 guests. In the video, Bozoma and Watson were seen smiling at their reception, with the groom in an all-white outfit.

The Instagram video by Pulse Ghana, in which Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson celebrate their white wedding, is below.

Tiwa Savage dances at Bozoma's Ghana wedding

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tiwa Savage stole the spotlight at Bozoma Saint John's traditional wedding in Accra.

The Nigerian music star thrilled guests with her dance moves when the DJ played her hit song, All Over. Her energy on the dance floor drew massive attention at the star-studded ceremony.

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Source: YEN.com.gh