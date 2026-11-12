Doris Adu Gyamfi, mother of slain Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, made an emotional appeal for justice at a press conference in Harlem on Wednesday, November 11, 2026

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested by the New York Police Department in connection with the fatal incident involving 15-year-old Javits, who died walking to school in the Bronx

Popular civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton also attended the press conference to support the grieving family, who have lost their beloved

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The mother of slain Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong broke down in tears at a press conference in Harlem, New York, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, hours after police announced the arrest of a teenage suspect in her son's case.

Javits Frimpong's mother breaks down in tears as 17-year-old suspect is arrested. Image credit: Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

Doris Adu Gyamfi, visibly overcome with grief, addressed a gathering that included civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton.

She struggled to contain her emotions as she begged those supporting the family to keep pressing for accountability.

"I need justice for my child. Don't stop. I have only one child. Oh, I have only one child," she said through tears.

Both Reverend Sharpton and Ben Crump stepped forward to console her and help her away from the podium as the room responded to her anguish.

NYPD arrests 17-year-old suspect

The New York Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released because he is a minor, faces three charges. The press conference took place shortly after news of the arrest broke.

Javits Frimpong, who was 15 years old, lost his life while walking to school in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

He had arrived in the United States from Ghana just a year earlier, in October 2025, to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong. He was a student at DreamYard Preparatory School at the time of his death.

Ben Crump vows to continue the fight

Ben Crump, who is representing the Frimpong family with support from the Ghanaian government, described the arrest as a significant step forward but cautioned that it was not the end of the road.

He stressed that the family still required clear answers about the circumstances that led to the teenager's death.

The loss of Javits drew an outpouring of concern from Ghanaians both in the United States and at home, with community members, civil society groups, and public figures calling on authorities to act swiftly.

Madam Gyamfi's raw display of grief at the press conference has since drawn renewed public attention to the family's pain and their unwavering determination to see justice served for her son.

The Instagram video of Javits' mother is below.

Javits' family sends message ahead of burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Javits Frimpong’s family’s appeal for unity and justice ahead of the 15-year-old’s burial in the Bronx. They urged African and Black American communities to stand together against bullying and gun violence.

The family said Javits’ death should not be treated as an issue affecting only one community or used to fuel division. Their message came after relatives said they heard comments at a funeral home suggesting the tragedy was solely an African or Black community problem.

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Source: YEN.com.gh