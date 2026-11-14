Popular young Ghanaian chef and content creator Chef Abbys has shared a sweet moment with a famous Hollywood actor in a video posted on X

The brief clip, which captured the pair sharing a warm hug outdoors, has since gained thousands of likes and views on the social media platform

Many fans have reacted to the meeting, with some praising the TIME-recognised chef and describing her as a hardworking young woman who is going places

Ghanaian chef Chef Abbys has shared a sweet moment with Hollywood actor Terrence Howard in a video that has got many talking.

Ghanaian chef Chef Abbys shares a sweet moment with Hollywood actor Terrence Howard in a video posted on X. Photo source: @chefabbys

Source: Facebook

Chef Abbys is one of Ghana’s most popular food content creators, known for promoting Ghanaian cuisine on TikTok and other platforms.

In 2025, she was named on TIME’s inaugural list of the 100 most influential creators. That same year, she won the Social Media Star award at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, she shared a video of her meeting with Howard on her X page. Howard is an American actor best known for his role as Lucious Lyon in the television drama Empire.

Chef Abbys meets Terrence Howard

Sharing the video, Chef Abbys wrote, “Casually met Terrence Howard,” adding a teary-eyed emoji and a pink heart.

In the clip, the pair shared a warm hug outside a building lined with palm trees. Dressed in a black outfit, the chef wore a kente sash across her shoulder.

Howard, meanwhile, rocked an all-white outfit with a grey hat, a scarf and a black waist bag. Leaning in to embrace her, he held a walking cane in one hand. It was not stated where the meeting took place.

Within hours, the video had gained more than 68,000 views and 4,300 likes.

Shared on X, the video of Chef Abbys meeting Terrence Howard is below.

Terrence Howard’s Hollywood career

Born in Chicago in 1969, Howard has built a long career in film and television. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

The actor also played James Rhodes in the first Iron Man film in 2008. His most famous role came as music mogul Lucious Lyon in the Fox drama Empire, which ran from 2015 to 2020. Many of the fans who reacted to Chef Abbys’ video referred to him by that character’s name.

Fans react to Chef Abbys’ Terrence Howard video

Many social media users were excited by the meeting and praised Chef Abbys. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ms.Asante said:

“Hey Lucious.”

Selikem Kobla said:

“The Lion himself Terrence.”

GrinGaijin said:

“Baby YOU’RE the star here!”

Eko Odinta said:

“The Emperor himself. Madam, you are going places.”

Chef Abbys lands Ranks Africa magazine cover

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chef Abbys landed the July 2026 digital cover of Ranks Africa Magazine, a pan-African publication.

The magazine described the Kumasi-born chef as the Ghanaian creator taking African cuisine to the world. Her work promoting Ghanaian and African dishes to global audiences was cited as the reason for the honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh