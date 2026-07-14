Chef Abbys has reached another major milestone as her international recognition continues to grow across the world

The celebrated Ghanaian food creator has continued expanding her influence beyond Ghana through major global opportunities

Many fans celebrated her latest achievement after the announcement surfaced across social media on Monday

Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abbys has reached another major milestone after securing a prestigious magazine cover, further cementing her growing reputation on the global stage.

Chef Abyys continues her winning streak after landing another major milestone in her illustrious cooking and content creation career. Image credit: Ranks Africa

Source: Instagram

The Kumasi-born chef has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past two years, earning several international recognitions that have elevated both her personal brand and Ghanaian cuisine worldwide.

Among her recent achievements are being named to TIME's 100 Most Influential Creators list, cooking for international organisations and personalities, and representing Ghana at major global events, making her one of the country's fastest-rising digital creators.

Chef Abbys features on Ranks Africa magazine

Chef Abbys announced on July 13, 2026, that she had landed the July digital cover of Ranks Africa Magazine, a pan-African publication that celebrates influential Africans making an impact across business, entertainment, entrepreneurship and culture.

The publication described her as "The Ghanaian Creator Taking African Cuisine to the World," highlighting her efforts to promote Ghanaian and African dishes to global audiences.

Reacting to the honour, Chef Abbys simply wrote on X:

"Cover girl. Thank you Ranks Africa ⭐❤️."

The X post announcing Chef Abbys' latest magazine cover for Ranks Africa is below.

Fans celebrate Chef Abbys' latest achievement

Many social media users congratulated the chef after news of the cover emerged.

@qwesibully wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Tax_Room21 said:

"This is beautiful."

@OwusuKate06066 commented:

"Keep it up, big sister."

@Pearl_Fafali added:

"Just like an African queen."

@2chainz419 wrote:

"Beautiful chef. Grateful 💕."

@3cubeglobal declared:

"When God loves you, He takes you far... 😁 Congratulations!!"

@Niiben3 posted:

"You should have replaced the fan with Asanka."

Chef Abbys showcases Ghanaian cuisine to Nella Rose

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Chef Abbys introduced British-Congolese content creator Nella Rose to popular Ghanaian dishes during her visit to the United Kingdom.

The collaboration formed part of the chef's continued efforts to showcase authentic Ghanaian cuisine to international audiences while expanding her global culinary influence.

Source: YEN.com.gh