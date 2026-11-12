A young woman who was injured during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise in Kumasi in 2025 remains in a heartbreaking condition a year later

Her sister-in-law shared an emotional update on Facebook, recounting the long and painful journey the family has endured since the unfortunate incident occurred last year

Many social media users have expressed sympathy, with some publicly calling on the Ghana Armed Forces and other government agencies to come to her aid

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A victim of the 2025 Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede in Kumasi remains in a heartbreaking condition a year after the incident.

A 25-year-old victim of the 2025 GAF recruitment stampede in Kumasi remains in a heartbreaking condition a year after the incident. Photo source: Nancy Agyenim Boateng.

Source: Facebook

The stampede occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during a GAF screening exercise at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, also known as the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Five recruits were injured, with the Ashanti Regional Minister describing their injuries as severe at the time.

On the same day, a separate stampede at El-Wak Stadium in Accra claimed the lives of six women.

Exactly a year later, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the family of one of the Kumasi victims shared an update on her condition. Her sister-in-law, Nancy Agyenim Boateng, took to Facebook to tell her story.

Sandra’s condition a year after GAF stampede

According to Nancy, Sandra has spent a full year on a hospital bed, facing one diagnosis after another. She said the 25-year-old has not talked, walked or regained full consciousness since the incident.

Doctors have since discharged Sandra, and she is now being cared for at home. “Her dreams cut short,” Nancy wrote.

The family is also battling financial, emotional and psychological stress as they care for her. Nancy appealed for prayers, saying the family still trusts God for a miracle.

The Facebook post from Nancy Agyenim Boateng, in which she shares Sandra’s story, is below.

Sandra’s dream of becoming a military nurse

Before the incident, Sandra had completed her nursing training and was awaiting her posting. While waiting, she decided to apply to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to Nancy, the ambitious young woman hoped to become a military nurse. Her hopes ended abruptly when she was caught in the stampede during the recruitment process.

Photos shared by the family showed Sandra smiling before the incident, alongside a recent image of her on a hospital bed.

Sandra’s story evokes sympathy online

Many social media users sympathised with the family, while others called on authorities to support Sandra. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Fosu Lydia said:

“Aww sorry my sister. It shall be well.”

Herladyship Awo Dearest said:

“Sorry to hear this. Hmmmmm Ghana.”

Ato Kwamena Sam said:

“Ghana Armed Forces, please this is sad and unfair to this innocent lady whose only crime was to serve her country. [...]”

Michael Asiedu said:

“I think the family should tag the President of Ghana H.E John Dramani Mahama and Chief of Staff to come into the aid of the young lady. [...]”

Government offers El-Wak victims automatic enlistment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that injured victims of the El-Wak stampede would be automatically enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces once they recovered.

Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi announced the decision during a visit to the home of an injured survivor. He attributed the directive to President John Dramani Mahama.

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Source: YEN.com.gh