Chef Abbys has expressed immense excitement after winning the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) Social Media Star (TikTok)

The influencer, widely celebrated for her creative culinary content, won the highly competitive Social Media Star of the Year category

The food creator has thanked her fans for their support and votes, describing the recognition as a validation of her dedication

The popular Ghanaian chef and content creator, known as Chef Abbys, has expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards for recognising her years of hard work.

This comes after she was crowned the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEA) Social Media Star (TikTok).

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on her win, Chef Abbys highlighted how much the award meant to her, noting that it represents not only personal achievement but also recognition of Ghanaian creativity and talent on global platforms.

"Oh my God, I truly appreciate this, honestly, thank you,

Interesting facts about 2025 YEA winner, Chef Abbys

Chef Abbys, whose real name is Abena Sintim Aboagye, is a renowned Ghanaian culinary content creator and philanthropist.

She has inspired many through her cooking videos, especially on TikTok, where she blends creative storytelling with local culinary traditions.

One of her trademarks is the use of local metal cooking pots in almost all her videos, a practice that has become symbolic of her authentic and locally rooted approach.

Her content has elevated the “can-do” spirit of Ghanaian cooks, showcasing the heights that local talent can reach.

She is also known for global collaborations, often appearing alongside popular international stars online.

Chef Abbys competed for the Social Media Star (TikTok) award alongside notable influencers including Quesy Official, Presidoo, Juliana, and Ama Yeboah.

The awards organised by YEN.com.gh were proudly sponsored by Compu Ghana.

Achievements of 2025 YEA winner Chef Abbys

Over the years, Chefabbys has accumulated a series of notable accomplishments, including:

TIME100 Most Influential Creators – A global recognition for top digital content creators, featuring prominent names such as Kai Cenat, Mr Beast, and Khaby Lame.

– A global recognition for top digital content creators, featuring prominent names such as Kai Cenat, Mr Beast, and Khaby Lame. Culinary Partner for King Charles III’s 2025 Birthday Celebration – Working closely with the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra, Chefabbys co-developed a Ghana–British fusion menu for the event, blending authentic Ghanaian flavours with classic British cuisine.

– Working closely with the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra, Chefabbys co-developed a Ghana–British fusion menu for the event, blending authentic Ghanaian flavours with classic British cuisine. Founder of Chef Abby’s School of Food (CASF) – A culinary and food tourism school in Ghana focused on teaching African cuisine.

– A culinary and food tourism school in Ghana focused on teaching African cuisine. Visionary Behind ‘The Big Street Feast’ – Chefabbys uses food as a vehicle for cultural promotion and social change, inspiring communities and advocating for zero hunger.

Despite her public profile, Chefabbys keeps her private life largely unknown, maintaining a clear separation between her personal and professional activities.

