KGL Group Chairman Alex Dadey announced a major long-term financial commitment to Mfantsipim School on November 14, 2026

Dadey pledged US$100,000 every year for the next 20 years towards the Alex Dadey Sports Centre at the school

Ghanaians have widely praised the KGL chairman for the gesture, hailing it as a landmark investment in Ghanaian education and sports

KGL Group Chairman Alex Dadey has made a staggering financial commitment to one of Ghana's most prestigious schools, pledging US$100,000 annually for the next 20 years to maintain and renovate the Alex A. Dadey Sports Centre (ADSC) Kwabotwe at Mfantsipim School.

The announcement, shared by UTV Ghana on Instagram on November 14, 2026, signals a long-term investment totalling US$2 million over two decades, entirely dedicated to keeping the sports facility in top condition for students at the Cape Coast institution.

KGL Chairman Alex Dadey to give Mfantsiman $2 million to renovate their sports complex. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Alex Dadey's $2 million Mfantsipim commitment

The sports centre, which bears the KGL chairman's name, stands as a significant addition to Mfantsipim's infrastructure. Dadey's pledge goes beyond a one-off donation, binding him to two decades of consistent financial support for the upkeep and improvement of the facility. The centre is intended to serve generations of students, giving them access to quality sporting infrastructure that many Ghanaian schools lack.

Mfantsipim School, founded in 1876, is one of Ghana's oldest and most celebrated secondary schools, with a long tradition of producing the country's leading figures in academia, politics, and business. The addition and sustained funding of a dedicated sports centre adds another dimension to the school's legacy.

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaians applaud KGL Chairman for $2 million pledge

The announcement has drawn widespread admiration from Ghanaians, who have praised Dadey for taking a structured, forward-thinking approach to philanthropy rather than a symbolic gesture.

Many observers highlighted that committing to annual funding over 20 years, rather than a single donation, reflects a deeper intention to create lasting impact in the Ghanaian education and sports landscape.

The Instagram post is below:

Who is KGL Group Chairman Alex Dadey?

Alex Apau Dadey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, business executive and philanthropist best known as the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, a wholly Ghanaian-owned business conglomerate with interests in technology, financial technology (fintech), logistics, agriculture, property development and gaming.

A proud alumnus of Mfantsipim School, Dadey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration from the University of Ghana Business School. He began his professional career in the United Kingdom in 1986, where he worked in the textile and finance industries before establishing his own business ventures.

He later returned to Ghana and established KGL Group, which has grown into a major player in the country's digital and technology-driven business sector.

Beyond business, Dadey is passionate about philanthropy, youth development, education, healthcare and sports. Through the KGL Foundation, he has supported several social intervention programmes across Ghana.

He has also served as Chairman of the Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), where he championed investment opportunities and stronger economic partnerships between Ghana and its diaspora community.

His business leadership and philanthropic contributions have earned him several recognitions, including the 2023 EMY Africa Man of the Year award and the 2025 Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award.

The Instagram video is below:

Mfantsipim head boy speaks 10 foreign languages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mfantsipim Head Boy Isaac Kontan Asare and his speech in more than 10 foreign languages at the school’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Videos suggest Asare spoke without visible notes as dignitaries, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, watched. His performance quickly became a talking point online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh