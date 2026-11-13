Former Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah reacted to the unveiling of Ghana's new Cedi Heritage Series banknotes

The Mfantsipim alumnus questioned why sporting personalities had not been included in the new currency redesign

Amponsah proposed rotating the figures on Ghana's currency every decade to honour more accomplished Ghanaians

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Former Asante Kotoko chief executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has called on Ghana to place sporting legends on its banknotes, following the launch of the country's redesigned currency.

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12.

Nana Yaw Amponsah pushes for sports figures to be recognised on the new Ghana cedi banknotes. Photo credit: @NYA_Samaritan/X, @thebankofghana/X and Cameron Spencer/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The new notes honour eight distinguished Ghanaians whose legacies span politics, education, culture, diplomacy, and commerce, including former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Ghana's first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and national flag designer Theodosia Okoh. The notes are expected to enter circulation on December 1.

However, the absence of any sporting figure from the selection did not go unnoticed.

Amponsah's call for sporting recognition

Reacting on X, the Mfantsipim School alumnus challenged the criteria used to celebrate distinguished Ghanaians through the country's currency.

"When will an illustrious sporting personality get a chance to be on any of our currency notes? Maybe we should change every 10 years to have more personalities recognised," he wrote.

Amponsah also floated the idea of rotating the personalities featured on Ghana's banknotes every decade, arguing this would open the door for a wider range of accomplished citizens to receive national recognition.

Ghana's sporting legends yet to be honoured

His comments have reignited debate about how Ghana commemorates its sporting heritage.

Names frequently raised in such conversations include three-time world boxing champion Azumah Nelson, retired Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, legendary midfielder Abedi Pele, and former national team striker Asamoah Gyan, who ended his international career as Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.

These athletes helped elevate Ghana's standing on the world stage across football and boxing, yet no sporting figure has ever appeared on the country's currency.

Amponsah's remarks have added fresh momentum to a broader question about whether Ghana's national symbols adequately reflect the full breadth of the country's achievements, including those earned on the pitch and in the ring.

The only SHS on new cedi notes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the new GH¢5 note features Achimota School’s iconic clock tower on the reverse, while the front bears the portrait of its co-founder, Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey.

The 1927-founded institution is the only senior high school featured on the new cedi notes, with an Adinkra symbol representing education also appearing on the currency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh