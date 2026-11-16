Kumawood actor Lil Win has shared photos of a visit from a man he described as a member of a West African leader’s security team

Per the actor, the visitor expressed gratitude for the success of his movie about the Burkinabe leader and thanked his production company for the project

Some social media users have since disputed the actor’s description of the visitor, claiming he is a well-known volunteer fighter based in Burkina Faso instead

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kumawood actor Lil Win has hosted a man he described as the personal bodyguard of Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Lil Win hosts a man he described as Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s personal bodyguard, sparking debate over the visitor’s identity. Photo source: Lil Win, Ibrahim Traore/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, released the movie Captain Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero in August 2025.

The film tells the story of the Burkinabe military leader, who came to power in September 2022. On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the actor shared photos of the visit on his Facebook page.

His post quickly went viral, attracting over 88,000 reactions and more than 1,300 comments. Some social media users, however, have disputed his description of the visitor.

Lil Win hosts Burkinabe visitor

In his post, Lil Win said he received the visit from a man named Cadafi a day earlier.

“Yesterday, I had a special visit from Cadafi, the Personal bodyguard to the President of Burkina Faso (Captain Ibrahim Traore),” he wrote.

According to the actor, the visitor expressed deep gratitude for how far the movie had reached. He added that Cadafi thanked the entire Wezzy Empire, his production company, for pushing the project.

Photos shared by Lil Win showed two men posing in his office, one dressed in traditional hunter’s attire with amulets and another in a red beret and tactical vest.

Another clip shared on TikTok captured the actor fist-bumping the men during the visit. Lil Win ended his post with the words, “1 Africa 1 People.”

The Facebook post from Lil Win, in which he shares photos of the visit, is below.

Claims Lil Win’s visitor is a VDP

Some social media users have claimed that the visitor is not Traoré’s personal bodyguard but a member of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland (VDP).

The VDP is a group of civilian volunteers who are armed to support Burkina Faso’s army in fighting insurgents.

According to the commenters, Cadafi is well known and respected in Burkina Faso for his role in the country’s security fight.

Neither the Burkinabe presidency nor the country’s armed forces has publicly commented on the visit.

YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the visitor’s identity or role. It is also unclear which of the two men in the photos is Cadafi.

Lil Win’s Burkinabe visitor sparks debate

Many social media users questioned Lil Win’s description of the visitor. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Sieni Kabore said:

“Correction: he is not Ibrahim Traoré’s personal bodyguard; he is a well-known VDP (Volunteer for the Defense of the Homeland). Don’t confuse the two. However, this gentleman is respected in Burkina Faso in the fight against [...].”

Jeffery Igiefameh Ogene said:

“He has never been a personal bodyguard to President Ibrahim Traore at any point in time, he is majorly recognized in Burkina Faso as a volunteer who has stood and fought against insurgency.”

LOVE REIGN said:

“He can’t be the president’s personal bodyguard. If he is, will he abandon his duty and come visit you? Then what would be the security state or condition of the president?”

Alhassan Dandakoye Mouhammed said:

“He was never a guard.”

Lil Win’s Traoré movie premiere visitors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of people appearing to be soldiers attended the premiere of Lil Win’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré movie in Kumasi in August 2025.

They were allegedly sent by Captain Ibrahim Traoré to represent him at the event at SG Mall. At the time, it could not be confirmed whether they were authentic servicemen.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh