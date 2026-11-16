Veteran Ghanaian rapper Guru has declared plans to run in the NPP parliamentary primaries in a constituency in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region

The musician announced his decision during a live interview on Point TV's Showbiz Point programme on Sunday, November 15, 2026

Guru spoke passionately about accountability, community visibility and the public ridicule he faced during his University of Ghana SRC presidency bid in 2024

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Guru has officially declared his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in one of the Nkoranza constituencies in the Bono East Region, making the announcement during a live interview on Point TV's "Showbiz Point" programme on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Guru declares his intention to contest the 2027 NPP parliamentary primaries in Nkoranza. Photo source: @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

Speaking via video call on the show on media personality Kwabena Marfo's TV station, Guru made clear his ambitions extend well beyond music.

However, he stopped short to announce the specific constituency in Nkoranza he was targeting in the 2027 NPP parliamentary primaries.

He said:

"I have declared my intention to contest for MP, but I haven't announced the particular jurisdiction yet. I will be contesting in Nkoranza for the NPP."

The rapper, whose full name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, spoke at length about why he believes he has a genuine role to play in representing one of the Nkoranza constituencies.

Guru on accountability and community visibility

Central to Guru's argument was the question of accountability.

The NKZ Music label owner insisted that any member of parliament, including the current incumbents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) representing his community, must answer for their conduct and deliver tangible results for constituents.

"The fact that he is the member of parliament representing my community means he must be accountable for everything and whatever he represents," he said during the interview.

He also spoke about the value of visibility, suggesting his profile as a public figure could benefit the constituency in ways that go beyond traditional politics.

"Publicity is very expensive," he noted, adding that he intends to use whatever platform he has to amplify the community's interests.

Guru did not shy away from the personal cost his political aspirations had already carried.

He opened up about how his earlier disqualification from the University of Ghana SRC elections in August 2024 had been met with widespread ridicule online.

"I became a mockery all over the country. The trolling was unbearable," he admitted, though he appeared resolute about pressing ahead regardless.

The former University of Ghana SRC president had reportedly hinted at a political run several months before this interview, making Sunday's declaration a formal step forward in what appears to be a carefully considered decision.

The TikTok video of Guru declaring his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries is below:

Reactions to Guru's NPP parliamentary primaries announcement

Fans and followers responded to the news with a mix of support and broader observation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kalid wrote:

"Guru, Sheldon, Atta Poku and Obour. All the youth are going towards NPP."

King Law said:

"Guru, we're solidly behind you🙏."

Osman abdul rahman added:

"Wishing him well."

Obour declares NPP parliamentary primaries bid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran musician Obour’s third bid for the NPP parliamentary ticket in Asante Akyem South, as he looks ahead to the 2028 General Elections.

After two previous losses, the former MUSIGA president said he was drawing on his experience and networks to serve the constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh