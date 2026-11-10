Veteran Ghanaian musician Obour has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Asante Akyem South

The ex-MUSIGA president is making his third attempt at securing the NPP ticket ahead of the 2028 General Elections after two previous losses

Obour announced the decision on Facebook on November 10, 2026, citing his experience, networks, and desire to serve the constituency

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Veteran Ghanaian musician and former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president Obour is going again in the 2027 NPP parliamentary primaries.

Veteran Ghanaian musician declares his bid to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Asante Akyem South after two past losses. Photo source: OBOUR

Source: Facebook

Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour announced on Monday, November 10, 2026, that he is entering the race for the NPP parliamentary ticket in Asante Akyem South for a third time, with his sights firmly set on the 2028 general elections.

The declaration, posted on his Facebook page, came after what he described as extensive consultations with his family, senior party figures, and key stakeholders in the constituency.

Campaigning under the hashtag #OBOUR4AAS and the slogan "It's Time for Change", Obour framed the move as a mission to strengthen the NPP's electoral standing and champion development for Asante Akyem South residents.

Obour's third shot at Asante Akyem South

In his declaration, the veteran hiplife star outlined his priorities, pointing to youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and equitable development as the cornerstones of his bid.

"My decision to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries is driven by a genuine desire to serve both my party and the people of Asante Akyem South," he wrote.

"I want to bring my experience, networks, and leadership abilities to bear on party development, youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and the overall progress of our constituency."

This marks Obour's third attempt at the seat, having fallen short in two previous NPP primary contests.

The veteran musician, who served as Acting Managing Director of GhanaPost during former president Akufo-Addo's tenure, contested to be chosen as the NPP candidate for the Asante Akim South constituency before the 2020 general elections but lost to the MP for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng.

Obour lost the primaries to Kwaku Asante Asante again in 2024 after contesting for the second consecutive time.

According to reports, the declaration signals his determination to push on despite those earlier setbacks.

The Facebook post of Obour's official declaration to contest the NPP primaries is below:

Reactions to Obour's NPP primaries declaration

The announcement attracted a wave of responses from supporters and well-wishers across social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Bawumia Bɛba wrote:

"I will come to Asante Akyem South to campaign massively for you."

Kamal-Deen Sanda Tahidu said:

"OBOUR, I prayed this time around you make it to parliament."

Adamu Mubarak Kaoleni commented:

"May Allah see you through with victory. Consistency with effort and changes pays. ♥️"

Emmanuel Korsi Bodja added:

"Charlie, you go again? Wow, I'm impressed by your consistency. This time round, go for gold."

Ghanaian businessman set to contest NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Francis Ayenu, known as Robb Definitions, and his declaration to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso West, Wuogon, ahead of the 2028 elections.

His bid could set up a closely watched contest with sitting MP John Dumelo, whom Ayenu is reportedly close to, as several hopefuls seek the party’s nomination.

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Source: YEN.com.gh