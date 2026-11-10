Francis Ayenu, known as Robb Definitions, officially announced his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon

The prominent Ghanaian lawyer and business mogul is targeting the seat currently held by incumbent MP John Dumelo ahead of 2028

Ayenu cited the legacy of past constituency representatives as inspiration for his declaration posted on Instagram on November 10, 2026

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Francis Ayenu, the Ghanaian lawyer and business mogul widely known as Robb Definitions, has officially declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, setting the stage for a potential challenge against sitting MP and close friend John Dumelo in the 2028 general elections.

Businessman and lawyer Francis Ayenu 'Robb Definitions' declares his intention to contest the NPP Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries. Photo source: @ghkwaku, @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

Ayenu made the announcement via a post on Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, styling himself as an aspiring parliamentary candidate under the NPP banner and addressing residents of the constituency directly.

Robb Definitions' case for Ayawaso West Wuogon

In his declaration, the lawyer and real estate industry figure framed his bid around reconnecting with the constituency's grassroots base.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency covers areas stretching from Santana/Tesano through Abelemkpe, Dzorwulu, Airport, Roman Ridge, East Legon, Christian Centre, Mempeasem, Okponglo, Legon and West Legon.

Ayenu acknowledged the contributions of previous parliamentary representatives, including George Isaac Amoo, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the late Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko and Lydia Seyram Alhassan, positioning his bid as a continuation of that legacy under new leadership.

"The time has come to reconnect with our grassroots, rebuild our political strength and make history together," he wrote, closing with the rallying call: "Let’s do it together!!! Change is coming!!!”

The lawyer, who had hinted at contesting the NPP primaries in August 2026 will face stiff competition to become the opposition party's candidate for the 2028 elections.

Samuel Owusu Amankwah, a former constituency youth organiser, and Barbara Quashigah, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and daughter of the late Major Courage Quashigah, a former cabinet minister under President John Agyekum Kufuor have both expressed interest in contesting for the primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Should Ayenu succeed in securing the NPP's parliamentary ticket, he would face John Dumelo, who won the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

The two are reported to be close acquaintances, adding a personal dimension to what could become a highly competitive race ahead of 2028.

The Instagram post of Robb Definitions declaring his intention to contest the NPP primaries is below:

Who is Ghanaian businessman Robb Definitions?

Robb Definitions is a serial entrepreneur, a real estate developer, a lawyer and an entertainment executive from Ghana who was based in the US.

He has worked with some of the country's biggest superstars and showbiz brands, including Akwaaba UK and DJ Mensah.

In 2024, Rob Definition opened up about suspicions that he had been deported to Ghana. Speaking to Kingdom FM's Fiifi Pratt, the showbiz mogul admitted that he had serious paperwork issues, hence his decision to relocate to his home country.

He was called to the Ghana Bar along with other lawyers at a ceremony at Cedi Conference Centre on the University of Ghana campus in 2026, months after graduating from law school.

Reactions to Robb Definitions' NPP primary announcement

The declaration drew swift responses from followers online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

@kwabenaprempeh commented:

"Heavy, riding behind you. As a matter of fact, I saw you in my dreams. It is our seat now!"

@cleanperfect10 wrote:

"Let's go ❤️."

@veenaofficial added:

"GUYMAN ABA! ❤️"

Kufuor's son set to contest NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actor and businessman Edward Agyekum Kufuor’s bid to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Atwima Nwabiagya North, where his father, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, once served as MP.

His campaign promises included better feeder roads and schools, cocoa value addition and more opportunities for young people.

The declaration was a personal homecoming for Edward, whose father represented the constituency before becoming Ghana’s president.

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Source: YEN.com.gh