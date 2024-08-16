Ghanaian musician Maradonna Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, has been disqualified from the University of Ghana elections

The University explained in a post on X that he has been disqualified because he is a non-residential student

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some defended Guru while others blamed him for his fate

Two candidates in the University of Ghana SRC presidential elections have been disqualified by the UG-SRC Electoral Commission. The University announced this in an X post.

The disqualified candidates are Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru and Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah.

Guru, Another Candidate Disqualified From University Of Ghana's SRC Elections: "Big Blow"

Source: Twitter

The two have been disqualified because they are non-residential students of the institution. Their disqualification means they will not partake in the upcoming SRC elections as candidates.

This follows a recently conducted online poll indicating that both candidates are likely to become SRC president.

See the post below:

UG SRC clarifies disqualification of candidates

In a statement announcing their disqualification, the UG Electoral Commission explained that the University of Ghana Constitution requires that any student who desires to contest as SRC president be a residential student; however, Guru is not a residential student.

The other candidate, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, cannot also contest because his running mate is not a residential student.

See the post below:

Netizens criticise UG over Guru's disqualification

Many netizens who saw the post were heartbroken. Many took to the comment section to criticise the University of Ghana SRC Electoral Commission for the move. Others also argued that being a non-resident student is insufficient grounds to disqualify a candidate.

@OfficialBigkay wrote:

"Under normal circumstances, this shouldn't be grounds for disqualification. Guru should file an appeal—this is completely unfair."

@yaw_smalls wrote:

"If Ghana has a future under this kind of reasoning from the new generation or the supposedly future leaders then I doubt it. The Legon SRC-EC has failed, this is absurd and I can't fathom my mind around these mere and myopic judgement from an EC who should be fair and just."

@BlackStiches_ wrote:

"So now Non Residents no dey Legon? This is unfair. Haha baako sure GURU ho y3 hu ruff."

@darrylvan03 wrote:

"The level at which UG disregards non resident students is disheartening and totally unfair! and why wait till now to disqualify him? are they gonna refund every penny he’s invested into his campaign?? smh."

@Wessttssidde wrote:

"They did not tell him this before he decided to contest or what??"

Details of UG online poll

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Radio Universe, the official radio station of the University of Ghana, conducted an online poll to ascertain which candidate was likely to win the SRC election.

After the polls, it became clear that Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah and Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, have a high chance of winning.

Source: YEN.com.gh