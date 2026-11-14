Dr Richard Yeboah Asante formally declared his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

The aspirant cited the need for stronger grassroots structures and improved party organisation as his primary motivation for entering the race

Yeboah Asante said his focus would be on rebuilding the party's presence in the constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Richard Yeboah Asante has formally announced his intention to seek the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary ticket in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, submitting a declaration of intent to party executives, delegates, members and constituents.

In the declaration, Dr Yeboah Asante outlined his case for seeking the mandate, pointing to what he described as an urgent need for visionary leadership and a more robust party structure at the constituency level.

Dr Richard Yeboah Asante declares intention to contest NPP primaries. Photo credit: @sirobama.

Source: Instagram

Yeboah Asante's Vision for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Central to his campaign pitch is a plan to rebuild the NPP's grassroots presence in the constituency, deepen engagement with voters, foster internal unity and mobilise supporters with the aim of reclaiming the parliamentary seat for the party. He framed these efforts as essential groundwork for the NPP to remain competitive in the upcoming electoral cycle.

"As we look towards the 2028 general elections, I believe that with unity, strategic organisation and committed leadership, we can secure victory in both the parliamentary and presidential elections," he stated.

Dr Yeboah Asante also addressed concerns about the party's overall preparedness, arguing that disciplined internal organisation would be critical to improving the NPP's performance across all levels of the 2028 polls.

The Facebook post is below:

Dr Yeboah Asante pledges accessible leadership

Beyond his strategic goals, Dr Yeboah Asante gave commitments on the kind of representation he intends to offer, pledging to remain accessible to constituents and results-oriented in office.

"I am ready to lead, ready to serve and determined to deliver. I respectfully seek your support and mandate as we work together towards a stronger Ayawaso West Wuogon and a victorious New Patriotic Party," he said.

His declaration places him among the aspirants positioning themselves for the NPP's internal electoral processes as the party begins preparations ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is among those the NPP will be seeking to win back, making the choice of parliamentary candidate a significant internal decision for the party in that constituency.

The Facebook post is below:

John Dumelo makes major donation at Ayawaso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo’s 2026 donations and projects in Ayawaso West Wuogon, including education, transport and business support initiatives.

The MP’s efforts include a fully funded scholarship scheme for more than 40 students and a new senior high school under construction at Pantang.

Among the year’s most notable developments, scholarship recipients have departed for Russia, while the Pantang school is expected to welcome its first students in 2027. Dumelo also recently provided chest freezers to small-scale traders ahead of Christmas.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh