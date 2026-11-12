A friend of late KNUST student David Osei Agyapong has shared emotional words about him during a vigil organised in his memory on the campus

Speaking before a crowd of mourners at night, she candidly opened up about her mixed feelings following his sudden passing at the university’s swimming pool

Fond memories of the Level 300 Chemical Engineering student were also shared, as she described him as a confident young man unafraid to be himself

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A friend of late KNUST student David Osei Agyapong has opened up about her anger over his passing during an emotional vigil in his memory.

A friend of late KNUST student David Osei Agyapong opens up about her anger over his passing during a GESA vigil held in his memory. Photo source: CHC Updates/Instagram, KNUST.

Source: UGC

David, a Level 300 Chemical Engineering student, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2026, after a swimming pool incident on campus.

According to KNUST, he jumped from an upper diving board at about 5:10pm and failed to resurface. Pool attendants retrieved him from the water, but efforts to resuscitate him at KNUST Hospital were unsuccessful.

The university has since closed the swimming pool and set up a committee to investigate the circumstances of his death. Students later gathered at a vigil organised by GESA to honour his memory.

David Osei Agyapong’s friend speaks at vigil

Addressing fellow students at the night vigil, a young woman opened up in a video posted by CHC Updates.

She admitted that she was angry at David following his passing. “I’m so angry at him,” she said. Despite her anger, she said she also had good memories of the times he made everyone in class laugh.

The Instagram video from CHC Updates, in which a friend speaks at David’s vigil, is below.

Friends recall David Osei Agyapong’s personality in class

According to her, David was always talking in class, even when lecturers were speaking. “Some people find him so annoying in class, but he never cared,” she said.

He also loved his games and often shouted while arguing with the boys about football, she added. “If you knew David, then if you just remember, even if he was just annoying to you, you just knew how much confidence, how much love he had,” she said.

To her, David showed everyone that it was better to be oneself than to pretend.

Adisadel College mourns David Osei Agyapong

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adisadel College mourned its alumnus, David Osei Agyapong, popularly known as Curry.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, November 9, 2026, the school described his passing as heartbreaking. David, who completed his secondary education at the school in 2023, belonged to the Santa 23 year group.

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Source: YEN.com.gh