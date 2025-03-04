American DJ Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, has rated Ghana Jollof in a viral video

DJ Khaled enjoyed his rich and authentic Ghana Jollof with grilled lobsters during his vacation in the Bahamas

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that DJ Khaled posted on Instagram

American DJ and record producer Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, can't have enough of Ghana Jollof.

The record producer was in the Bahamas last month with his celebrity friend Vybz Kartel. The duo was seen enjoying each other's company while eating good food.

DJ Khaled eats Ghana Jollof in the Bahamas. Photo credit: @djkhaled.

In the viral video, DJ Khaled chopped the perfectly grilled lobsters into bite-sized pieces and enjoyed it with his sumptuous and rich Ghanaian Jollof.

The fashion icon looked dapped in a white t-shirt and colourful summer shorts as he spent time with his family and friends.

Adidja Azim Palmer, known as Vybz Kartel, wore an all-black ensemble and designer sneakers.

DJ Khaled enjoys Ghana Jollof

Some social media users have commented on DJ Khaled's lavish lifestyle video on Instagram.

akin_oktay_taspinar stated:

"While your Palestinian brothers struggle with hunger and poverty, you are drowning in abundance and sharing it."

michel_kabwit stated:

"Life is good 🔥🔥😍."

studio_6_graphics_ stated:

"Thing I like about Khaled is , he doesn’ take nothing for granted everything he does he seems to love like a kid in a candy store, stay Blessed my brother."

Jeremiahpryor stated:

"Let me hold a plate Khaled.. I gotcha soon as my taxes roll in brother.. 😂."

wayneburke__03 stated:

"Who’s to the left at the start of the vid."

eddy_mavedix_ stated:

"LOVE IS THE WAY, HATE IS INVALID."

bigsamyoung stated:

"You've got to come to Australia to try our lobster bro 🦞 @smore_sy."

How to prepare Ghana Jollof

Blend the onions and 2 tablespoons of oil until they are smooth. Move to a medium-sized bowl.

Blend the habanero pepper, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes in the blender until smooth. Move to a different medium bowl.

In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, boil the remaining 80 milliliters (⅓ cup) of oil over medium heat.

After the oil begins to shimmer, add the onion puree and fry for approximately ten minutes or until the water has evaporated and the purée is beginning to brown.

Add the curry powder, garlic powder, ginger, dry herbs, and crushed bouillon cubes, then stir in the tomato puree. Simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring now and again, until the stew is deep crimson and has reduced by half.

Incorporate the water, mixed veggies, and rice. After bringing to a boil, lower the heat to low and place a lid and foil over the saucepan. The rice should be cooked thoroughly and the liquid absorbed after another half hour of simmering.

DJ Khaled chats with blogger GH Hyper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, who was invited to DJ Khaled's event in the United States of America.

GH Hyper announced on December 4 and 5, 2024 and disclosed that he will report on all the star-studded festivities.

GH Hyper received a flurry of congratulations from Ghanaian celebrities and fans for his invitation.

