Pastor Jimmy Odukoya officially introduced his new wife, Mo Odukoya, to his Fountain of Life Church congregation during Sunday service on November 1, 2026

The senior pastor had sparked widespread speculation days earlier with a cryptic social media photo of two ring-wearing hands captioned as a new beginning

Pastor Tunde Bakare of The Citadel Global Community Church officiated the blessing of the marriage, which took place in the United States

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Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, has remarried, unveiling his new wife to his congregation during Sunday service on 1 November 2026.

Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya remarries as he introduces his new wife Mo Odukoya to his congregation. Image credit: Jimmy Odukoya﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

The announcement followed days of fevered speculation after Odukoya shared a photograph on social media showing two hands adorned with rings, accompanied by a caption alluding to a fresh start.

The image sent his followers into a frenzy of guesswork before the formal introduction took place in church.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya introduces Mo Odukoya

Standing before his congregation, Odukoya invited his new wife to join him on the stage.

Speaking to the church, he acknowledged that he had remained unmarried since assuming leadership of Fountain of Life Church, but felt a divine prompting to take a wife again.

He grounded his decision in scripture, referencing the biblical teaching that it is not good for a man to be alone.

His new wife will be known as Pastor Mo Odukoya and will take on the role of first lady of Fountain of Life Church.

The Facebook post below has photos and videos from Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's new wife.

Pastor Tunde Bakare blesses the union

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, confirmed that the wedding ceremony took place in the United States, where he also officiated the blessing of the marriage.

Bakare shared that Mo Odukoya is the daughter of Reverend Theophilus and Bolaji Daniel.

Odukoya was previously married to Kemi, with whom he shares children.

Reactions to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage

The news drew a warm and emotional response from followers online.

oluwafunmilolaa_ wrote:

"Yesssss, it had to be the beautiful Mo😭😍😍😍."

beautyatbayng said:

"See me smiling 😍 I love love sha ❤️."

tegaclifford commented:

"I just dey smile 😍😍😍😍."

yemoja_ added:

"Seeing Men in love is actually sweet 😍."

temidunmola01 wrote:

"I never saw this kind of God before, wonder wonder wonder wonder🙌❤️."

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts her engagement ring amid reports that she is set to marry a billionaire businessman. Photo source: Rachael Okonkwo/Facebook, YabaLeftOnline/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts her engagement ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo flaunted an engagement ring amid reports that she is set to marry a billionaire businessman.

Rumours about her love life began spreading in October 2026 after she was seen in several videos with an unidentified man.

Some reports later claimed she was set to marry Lagos-based Igbo businessman Chukwudi Onuorah, who has been described as a billionaire.

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Source: YEN.com.gh