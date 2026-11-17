The Fountain of Life Church issued a press statement on November 17, 2026, rejecting reports that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had been removed as senior pastor

The church described the purported removal as the work of a rogue group operating outside the church's constitutional framework

The controversy comes days after Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage, which appears to have triggered the push to oust him from his leadership role

The Fountain of Life Church has pushed back firmly against reports of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's removal, declaring the purported decision constitutionally invalid and refusing to recognise the group behind it.

Fountain of Life Church rejects Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's reported removal by the Trustees board from his senior leadership role. Photo source: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In a press statement published on the church's official Instagram page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the church responded to media reports claiming that its Board of Trustees had voted to strip Odukoya of his position.

According to the statement, the announcement did not come from the legitimate Board but from a self-styled faction calling itself "Concerned Members of the Board", who the church says have been acting outside its governing Constitution.

The move to oust Odukoya appeared to have been triggered by his second marriage to Pastor Mo Jasmyne in the days preceding the announcement, according to reports.

Jimmy Odukoya's position at Fountain of Life church

The church was categorical in its defence of Odukoya, stating that he remains "the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees."

His appointment, the statement noted, was unanimously approved by the Board in September 2023, and no constitutionally valid process had been followed to reverse that decision.

The statement also revealed that the individuals behind the removal announcement had themselves been asked to resign as far back as March 14, 2026, over what the church described as "repeated and flagrant violations" of its Constitution and founding principles.

That resignation request was formally delivered and acknowledged, with at least one trustee subsequently stepping down.

The remaining individuals, however, chose to continue acting independently rather than address the constitutional concerns raised against them.

The church was unequivocal in its message: "The Constitution remains the governing instrument of the Church. No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution."

Fountain of Life called on members, the media, and the public to distinguish between the statements of this breakaway faction and the positions of the church's constitutionally recognised leadership.

The statement also signalled that legal action remains on the table, noting the church reserves "the right to take all appropriate lawful steps to protect its integrity."

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's reported removal from role

Fountain of Life's statement comes hours after reports emerged that the Board of Trustees had removed Jimmy Odukoya from his position as senior pastor.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the board said the decision came after a thorough review of the church's constitution and a recording made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, prior to his death in August 2023.

According to the board, Jimmy's appointment was inconsistent with the succession arrangements his father had put in place.

The board explained that it initially appointed Jimmy in good faith after his father’s passing but recently discovered a video recorded in December 2021 at Taiwo’s request.

According to the board, the recording contained the founder’s final instructions on who should succeed him and the responsibilities assigned to other members of the pastoral team.

It stated that the video was not presented to the Board when enquiry was made as to whether the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had left succession instructions.

The board further described Jimmy’s appointment as wrongful, explaining that it was based on the version of events he presented to the Board at the time.

Under the late founder’s arrangement, the pastor who is also a popular Nollywood actor was reportedly designated as an assistant to his preferred successor on administrative matters and head of the church’s youth ministry.

The trustees said their decision was necessary to uphold the Church’s Constitution, respect the intentions of its Founder and preserve the integrity of the succession arrangements established by him.

The board also expressed displeasure over Jimmy’s recent remarriage and its public blessing, describing the development as inconsistent with the church’s teachings and the values established by its founders.

It said the developments have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.

The Instagram post of Fountain of Life Church's press release is below:

Popular Nigerian pastor loses wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian pastor Ejike Nwachukwu and the church’s tribute to his wife, Chisom, after her reported passing.

The heartbreaking news came days after reports that Chisom had given birth to triplets, though the church did not confirm the circumstances of her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh