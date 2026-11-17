Jamaican actor Ja'Toi's final post, a colourful birthday message shared on September 6, 2026, resurfaced after news of his death broke

Ja'Toi's friend Cer Collins confirmed the actor's passing in an emotional Facebook tribute on Monday, November 16, 2026

The celebrated actor was widely recognised for his splendid role in the 2001 John Singleton drama film Baby Boy

Jamaican actor Jamaica Ja'Toi's final social media post has taken on a poignant new meaning following news of his death, drawing fresh attention from fans who remembered him for his appearance in the 2001 film 'Baby Boy'.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's last social post resurfaces after the actor's tragic death. Image credit: Jamaica Ja'Toi

Source: Facebook

The post, originally shared on September 6, 2026, featured a birthday flyer in which Ja'Toi celebrated another year of his life and invited followers to support him with a donation.

In the graphic, he wore a black outfit adorned with colourful patterns, his hair pulled back as he faced the camera.

The flyer was styled in pink, purple and gold, decorated with balloons, flowers, birthday gifts and a cake.

The message printed on the flyer read:

"Happy Birthday! It's my Birthday, help an old girl celebrate with a donation!"

Additional phrases on the graphic included "Same Girl Bigger Blessings", "Grateful, Fabulous, Blessed Always" and "Queen Still Shines."

Cer Collins confirms Ja'Toi's passing

The actor's death was confirmed by his close friend Cer Collins through a heartfelt tribute posted on Facebook on Monday, November 16, 2026. Collins disclosed that on November 1, he had received a voice message from Ja'Toi containing a simple but tender three words:

"I Love You."

He also shared details of their final conversation, offering followers a window into their friendship in the weeks before the actor's death.

The circumstances surrounding Ja'Toi's passing have not been publicly disclosed.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's role in Baby Boy

Ja'Toi earned recognition for his part in 'Baby Boy', the American drama directed by John Singleton and released in 2001.

The film left a lasting impression on audiences, and his appearance remained a talking point for admirers of the movie years after its theatrical run.

Following the news of his death, social media users have been revisiting his page, with many pausing on the September birthday post, now read through an entirely different lens.

The cheerful celebration message, once shared in the spirit of gratitude and festivity, has since become one of the final glimpses fans have of the actor before his passing.

The last Facebook post of Jamaica Ja'Toi is below.

Nollywood actress Olatunde dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Yoruba actress Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, the daughter of late theatre legend Ishola Ogunsola, known as Ishow Pepper, whose death was announced on Wednesday.

Her close friend Wumi Olabimtan led tributes, describing Olatunde as a brilliant soul whose laughter offered comfort. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh