Jamaica Ja'Toi, the actor who appeared in John Singleton's 2001 film Baby Boy, died on November 15, 2026

His close friend Cer Collins confirmed the news in a Facebook tribute, revealing the last message Ja'Toi sent him

The cause of Ja'Toi's sudden death has not been publicly disclosed, as friends and colleagues paid tribute online

News of the death of Jamaican actor and entertainment industry personality Jamaica Ja'Toi, popularly known as Jamaica Carter, has left fans and colleagues mourning his passing.

'Baby Boy' actor Jamaica Ja'Toi dies at 58. Image credit: Jamaica Ja'Toi

Source: Facebook

The actor, who was 58, was widely recognised for his memorable appearance in the 2001 American drama film 'Baby Boy', directed by the late filmmaker John Singleton.

Reports about his death emerged on Sunday, November 15, 2026, before his close friend Cer Collins confirmed the sad news in an emotional Facebook tribute on Monday, November 16.

Although details surrounding his passing remain limited, his death has renewed interest in his life, career and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Who was Jamaica Ja'Toi?

Jamaica Ja'Toi, also known as Jamaica Carter and Jimmy Carter, was an actor and entertainment industry professional who built connections in Hollywood through his work both in front of and behind the camera.

He gained recognition for playing Já Toú, a hairstylist, in John Singleton's 2001 movie 'Baby Boy', which featured actors including Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Ving Rhames and Snoop Dogg.

His appearance in the movie became particularly memorable because of a humorous exchange with Tyrese Gibson's character, Jody, over a $40 price.

His reaction, particularly his famous question, "Forty dollars?", later became a popular internet meme, with clips from the scene circulating widely on social media platforms.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's relationship with John Singleton

Beyond acting, Ja'Toi had a professional relationship with renowned filmmaker John Singleton, who died in 2019.

He worked as Singleton's executive assistant and supported him across different aspects of the entertainment business.

In a 2022 interview on TS Madison's show, the actor spoke about his relationship with Singleton, recalling how the filmmaker affectionately called him "Auntie" and taught him about areas including marketing, music licensing, editing and entertainment law.

Movies Jamaica Ja'Toi featured in

Apart from 'Baby Boy', Ja'Toi appeared in other productions, including 'Bad Boys II' and 'Hair Show', where he played Pierre.

He also had behind-the-scenes production credits on '2 Fast 2 Furious' and 'Something New'.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's death

Following news of his passing, friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Cer Collins disclosed that his last communication with the actor was a voice message received on November 1, 2026, in which Ja'Toi simply said, "I Love You."

The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

Jamaica Ja'Toi's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jamaican actor Ja’Toi, whose final social media post resurfaced after news of his death. The actor was widely recognised for his role in the 2001 film Baby Boy.

The birthday message, shared in September, has taken on a poignant new meaning for fans. His friend Cer Collins said Ja’Toi sent him a voice message saying, “I Love You,” on November 1.

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Source: YEN.com.gh