Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has shared big relationship news with her fans after spending several months away from social media, sparking excitement among fans online

The actress posted a video from a romantic lakeside proposal and penned a heartfelt message describing the special moment as an answered prayer from God

Ghanaian stars Fella Makafui and Nana Akua Addo were among several celebrities who flooded her comment section with warm messages of congratulations for the couple

Nigerian actress Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, Ose, after months away from social media.

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo announces her engagement to her partner, Ose, after a romantic lakeside proposal. Photo source: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

The actress, who was born in Benin City, Edo State, on July 27, 1991, is also a television host. She rose to prominence with her role in the hit TV series Desperate Housewives Africa, which earned her an ELOY Awards nomination in 2015.

Osifo spent about 15 years living in Canada before relocating to Nigeria to pursue her acting career. Her film credits include Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix Christmas film A Naija Christmas.

Linda Osifo announces engagement to Ose

On Monday, November 16, 2026, Osifo shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram page. The clip showed Ose kneeling before her on a wooden dock decorated with a heart-shaped arch of white roses, candles and a neon sign.

In her caption, the actress said God had answered a prayer she once whispered in silence, though not in her timing or in the way she imagined.

She described her fiancé as the man God had blessed her with and said she would choose him in every lifetime. “I SAID YES TO FOREVER!” she wrote.

The Instagram post by Linda Osifo, in which she shared the romantic proposal video, is below.

Fella Makafui, other stars congratulate Linda Osifo

Several colleagues from Nigeria and Ghana flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who called Osifo her twin, said they had a wedding to plan. Nana Akua Addo also joined in congratulating the actress on her engagement.

fellamakafui wrote:

“Congratulations twin ..we have a wedding to plan ❤️❤️🎉💐”

nanaakuaaddo said:

“Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉”

omonioboli wrote:

“I could cry!!! 🥹🥹🥹 I remember our conversation 😩😩😩 THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💝💝💝”

uchemontana said:

“Congratulations Lin 🥰🥹❤️❤️”

princesshyngle wrote:

“Congratulations gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

ruthkadiri said:

“Awwwwwnnnn lindy wayyyyy congratulations”

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts engagement ring

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo showed off an engagement ring on Instagram in November 2026.

The actress said she was blushing and shy as she shared the photos with her followers. Hours earlier, she had teased fans on Facebook that she had good news to share.

Reports have linked her to Lagos-based businessman Chukwudi Onuorah, though she has not publicly addressed the speculation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh