Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has flaunted an engagement ring on Instagram, saying she was blushing and shy as she showed it to her fans online

The actress had earlier teased some good news on Facebook amid weeks of reports linking her to a reported billionaire Lagos Igbo businessman, Chukwudi Onuorah

A video circulating online reportedly shows the actress receiving over N10 million in cash from friends of her rumoured fiancé at a recent Lagos party

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Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has flaunted an engagement ring amid reports that she is set to marry a billionaire businessman.

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts her engagement ring amid reports that she is set to marry a billionaire businessman. Photo source: Rachael Okonkwo/Facebook, YabaLeftOnline/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Rumours about her love life began spreading in October 2026 after she was seen in several videos with an unidentified man.

Some reports later claimed she was set to marry Lagos-based Igbo businessman Chukwudi Onuorah, who has been described as a billionaire.

The actress did not publicly address the speculation at the time. Rachael, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is best known for her role in the 2014 movie of the same name.

Rachael Okonkwo flaunts her engagement ring

In an Instagram video, Rachael showed off an engagement ring on her finger. She told her followers that she was blushing and shy as she flaunted it.

Reports have linked the ring to Chukwudi Onuorah. Hours earlier, on Facebook, she had teased, “I for share one Goodnews but everybody dey sleep.”

She later followed up with another post that read, “God bless y’all for me.”

The Instagram video of Rachael Okonkwo, in which she flaunts her engagement ring, is below.

Rachael Okonkwo reportedly receives ₦10m cash gift

Separately, a video circulating on social media reportedly shows the actress receiving bundles of cash at a party.

According to Gistlover, friends of Chukwudi Onuorah gave her more than ₦10 million at the event. The party reportedly took place at the Lagos Continental Hotel on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

In the clip, the men were seen singing and celebrating as they presented the money. Rachael has not publicly commented on the reported gift.

Fans congratulate Rachael Okonkwo on engagement

Many fans flooded her posts with congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

julietha_okoro said:

“Congratulations, nne. So happy for you.”

cossisunshine said:

“Nkolika Nwa Nsukka, congratulations! May you find permanent happiness with your heartthrob.”

certified_manuelo said:

“Congratulations to her. Finally, Nkoli Nwa Nsukka found love.”

luchidelivery said:

“Awww, I’m happy for her. Our Nkoli.”

Pulaga Chioma Udo said:

“Did I tell you that I was sleeping? For this heat, tell us, biko.”

Wondah Queeneth Uche said:

“Every woman should learn from you. You’re the real Odogwuress.”

Rachael Okonkwo appointed Enugu governor’s aide

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rachael Okonkwo had been appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State on Film and Creative Industry Development.

The appointment was announced on Monday, September 21, 2026. Actors Guild of Nigeria President Emeritus Emeka Rollas publicly congratulated her on the new role.

He praised her work for the creative sector and for young people in the industry. Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi was also among the Nollywood figures named as aides to the governor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh