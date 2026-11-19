Nigerian OAP Do2dtun publicly questioned Moses Bliss's decision to share a romantic outing video with wife Marie on November 18, 2026

The gospel singer posted the clip on November 17 as fresh speculation about trouble in his marriage circulated online

Do2dtun argued that the move by the musician could validate rather than dismiss the unverified rumours about the couple

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Nigerian on-air personality Do2dtun has taken aim at gospel singer Moses Bliss over a romantic video the singer shared with his wife Marie, suggesting the move could backfire amid unverified speculation about their marriage.

Popular influencer Do2dtun criticises Moses Bliss over the romantic video posted amid their divorce rumours. Image credit: Moses Bliss

Source: Facebook

On 17 November 2026, Moses Bliss posted an Instagram video capturing him and Marie enjoying an evening at an upscale venue before driving off together.

He captioned the clip "Serenity", and Marie responded warmly in the comments, describing such outings with her husband as among her favourite moments.

Several entertainment accounts quickly framed the video as a possible reaction to fresh rumours of a marital split that had been circulating online around mid-November 2026.

Do2dtun reacts to the Bliss marriage debate

A day after the post, Do2dtun quoted the video on X and challenged the thinking behind sharing it at such a sensitive time.

He wrote:

"If he isn't careful, he will slide into that net gradually. Whoever advised him to do this didn't tell him this makes him look more guilty tbh. Nigerian entertainers need a good P.R. or social media manager. They don't know how tø kill a narrative or news. This move validates the rumour."

The OAP went further, arguing that many Nigerian entertainers lack skilled public relations professionals who understand how to manage damaging public narratives before they gather momentum.

Moses Bliss and Marie's divorce rumour

Moses Bliss and Marie tied the knot in March 2024 and have a child together.

Chatter about a possible separation is not new; similar claims surfaced as far back as August 2026, with the couple responding at that time through content that featured them both.

Neither Moses Bliss nor Marie has publicly confirmed or addressed the latest round of speculation.

Do2dtun's comments added a fresh layer to what had already become a lively online conversation.

Some fans welcomed the video as straightforward proof that the couple were in good spirits, while others sided with the OAP and felt the timing kept the rumours breathing rather than putting them to rest.

As of publication, the claims surrounding the couple's marriage remain unverified.

The X post by Do2dtun is below.

Marie Bliss praises Moses over birthday celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Marie Bliss’s birthday celebrations and her message of appreciation to her husband, gospel musician Moses Bliss.

Her post comes amid unverified divorce rumours, but she described a week of family celebrations and praised Moses for his care as a husband and father.

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Source: YEN.com.gh