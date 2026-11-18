Marie Bliss shared a romantic video with her husband, Moses Bliss, amid fresh online divorce rumours circulating about the couple

The vintage-filtered clip, captioned 'Nights like these ❤️', showed the pair together at what appears to be a formal evening event

Fans have flooded the comments defending the marriage after unverified speculation began spreading about their two-year union

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Marie Bliss has spoken without saying a word. The wife of Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss posted a private video with her husband on Instagram on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, which many fans read as a direct response to unverified online rumours claiming the couple's two-year marriage is on the rocks.

Marie Bliss breaks her silence on fresh divorce rumours with a video of a night out with Moses Bliss. Photo source: @marieblissofficial

Source: Instagram

The short clip, filmed in a selfie-style vertical format with a nostalgic VHS colour distortion filter, captured the Nigerian gospel musician and his Ghanaian wife together at what appears to be a hotel or gala venue, complete with warm lighting and a patterned carpet in the background.

An on-screen caption read "Nights like these ❤️" as a romantic melody played softly over the footage.

The overall mood was tender and celebratory, a pointed contrast to the divorce speculation that had been circulating online.

Marie reacts to Moses Bliss divorce speculation

Moses Bliss is one of Nigeria's best-known gospel artists, celebrated for songs that have resonated widely across Christian communities on the continent and in the diaspora.

He and Marie married roughly two years ago in February 2024, and their relationship has drawn significant public attention since.

The rumours, which have not been substantiated by any credible source, appear to have prompted Marie to offer a visible rebuttal.

Rather than address the claims directly in a caption or statement, she let the footage speak, posting the video without any elaboration beyond the brief caption.

The Instagram video Marie Bliss shared amid the divorce rumours is below:

Reactions to Moses Bliss's wife Marie's video

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers who were quick to push back against the gossip.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

rosebad1966 wrote:

"May God continue to bless your home and family 😍🔥❤️."

hildabaci_fan_page_ said:

"If challenges come, I will stand with you; it's me and you till Jesus comes. No going back, no backing down. We will serve the lord and make the kingdom proud. Forever sealed. ❤️"

sojupepe_ commented:

"Shame on those having rubbish speculations about this marriage. This home is for God, and it will be forever and ever. You are both loved. ❤️"

Moses Bliss silences divorce rumours with video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Moses Bliss’s romantic night out with his wife, Marie, after fresh online rumours questioned the state of their marriage.

The couple’s public show of affection comes after similar speculation surfaced in August, with Marie adding a heartfelt comment to her husband’s post.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh