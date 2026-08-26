Marie Bliss has showered her husband, Moses Bliss, with praise after he organised a week-long celebration for her birthday

The mother of one shared beautiful moments from what appeared to be a family vacation with the gospel singer and their son

Her affectionate message comes amid unverified divorce rumours about the couple circulating on social media

Marie Bliss, the wife of celebrated Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss, has expressed her appreciation to her husband following the special treatment she received during her birthday celebrations.

Marie Bliss gushes over Moses Bliss in a heartfelt message amid divorce rumours. Image credit: Marie Bliss

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian-born lawyer shared a video capturing beautiful moments from what she described as a treasured week spent with the people closest to her heart.

In the footage, Moses Bliss was spotted travelling with the couple's young son as the family appeared to enjoy some time away together.

One scene showed the gospel singer walking through an airport while holding his son's hand, while another captured him carrying the youngster on his shoulders.

Marie Bliss praises Moses amid trouble rumours

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message from Marie, who thanked Moses for making her birthday memorable.

She described her husband as her "king" and praised him for going above and beyond to make her happy.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Her message read:

“A glimpse into a treasured week of birthday celebrations with my most treasured people ❤️ Thank you, my king @mosesbliss, for surprising me and going above and beyond for me as you have always done. A week-long celebration of my birthday and beyond has left me speechless, and I’m so grateful for your care and love. You’re one in a billion; thank you from the depths of my heart. I, along with our son, are truly blessed to have a wonderful father and husband who looks for ways to put a smile on our faces. Please help me bless him for his thoughtfulness and kindness. I love you ❤️”

Marie added that the celebrations stretched throughout her birthday week and left her grateful for the care and love she had received.

She further described Moses as "one in a billion" before praising his role as both a husband and father to their son.

According to her, she and their child were blessed to have a wonderful father and husband who constantly finds ways to make them smile.

Bliss family rocked by endless negative rumours

Marie's affectionate message has attracted attention because it comes at a time when unverified claims concerning the couple's marriage have been circulating online.

Despite the speculation, neither Moses nor Marie has publicly announced a separation or divorce.

Instead, their recent social media activities have shown the couple spending time together as a family.

Marie concluded her latest message by asking her followers to join her in appreciating Moses for his thoughtfulness and kindness before ending with a declaration of love for her husband.

Prophecy about Moses Bliss and wife emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Karma President's prophecy concerning Moses Bliss and his wife, following the untimely death of actor Alexx Ekubo.

This unsettling prediction raised profound questions about the couple's future amidst significant public concern and reflection on supernatural omens in the face of loss.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh