Henry Fitz, the groom of 2019's plush Hendee19 wedding at Royal Senchi Hotel, has fallen on hard times

He is reported to have sold his mansion and 19-room hotel, both in Koforidua in the Eastern Region

This was revealed by a Koforidua-based journalist who was speaking on Fitz's viral video with a celebrated broadcaster

Henry Fitz, the businessman at the centre of the latest leaked video controversy, is no longer the rich guy he used to be.

Fitz, currently trending online after a video of him and a celebrated media personality in bed emerged, has been known to be a wealthy young man.

Henry Fitz has reportedly sold his hotel in Koforidua

Talk of his wealth first surfaced online in 2019 when he held a plush wedding at the Royal Senchi Hotel. Dubbed Hendee19, many Ghanaian stars attended the wedding. He reportedly added $200 to each invitation he sent to wedding guests.

Almost five years after the ceremony, Henry Fitz reportedly fell on hard times and is no longer the 'big boy' he used to be.

Henry Fitz sells his 19-room hotel and mansion in Koforidua

Brixton Quame Obed, a journalist at Afeema FM in Koforidua, where Fitz lives, has indicated that Henry has had it challenging to the extent of selling some of his assets.

In an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Quame Obed revealed that Fitz had sold his Dear Home Hotel, a 19-room facility located at Betom in Koforidua, for GHC1 million.

The journalist narrated that Fitz was finding it difficult to manage the hotel and owed monies to many people who came to pick up items from the hotel rooms to offset their debts.

"Even before selling the hotel, he had sold his mansion at Okorase, which was an even bigger facility than the hotel," the journalist added.

Henry Fitz's marital troubles and revelations about 2nd wife

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the expense of having such a dream wedding, Henry's marriage could not stand the test of time.

Barely three years after the ceremony, it emerged that he had another wife, leading to a breakup with Dela.

At the peak of his marital troubles, he spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview to explain the situation with his two wives.

