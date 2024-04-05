Henry Fitz has been trending online after a video of him and a celebrated media personality in bed emerged

A Koforidua-based journalist who knows Fitz has released more details about the young man

It turns out Fitz, the groom of one of 2019's biggest weddings, Hendee19, gifted $200 to each invitee at his ceremony

Henry Fitz, the businessman at the centre of the latest leaked video controversy, was once a rich man who liked to give money to others.

Henry Fitz had a plush wedding in 2019 Photo source: @ot_decor

As interest in his affairs increases, Brixton Quame Obed, a journalist at Afeema FM in Koforidua, where Fitz was living, has shed more light on the man's life.

Brixton indicated that Fitz has been a popular figure in Koforidua because of his benevolence and tendency to give money to anyone who approaches him.

Speaking on Peace FM, the journalist revealed that Fitz was so kind that he gave at least $200 to every invitee to his wedding in 2019.

Henry Fitz and Dela's plush wedding

Henry was the groom of #Hendee19, one of the biggest weddings Ghana has ever witnessed. He married a lady named Dela, who has three children with him.

The wedding was held at the Royal Senchi Resort, and many Ghanaian stars were in attendance. According to Brixton, the young man added $200 to each invitation he sent out.

Watch the video below:

Henry Fitz's marital troubles and revelations about 2nd wife

Notwithstanding the expense of having such a dream wedding, Henry's marriage with Dela could not stand the test of time.

Barely three years after the ceremony, it emerged that he had another wife, leading to a breakup with Dela.

At the peak of his marital troubles, he spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview to explain the situation with his two wives.

Wendy Shay denies links with Henry Fitz

Meanwhile, singer Wendy Shay has vehemently denied any links with Henry Fitz.

Rumours had suggested that Shay had had an affair with Fitz, the man at the centre of a recently leaked video concerning another female celebrity.

But the RuffTown signee blasted those peddling what she described as false information, warning that there would be consequences.

