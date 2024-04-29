Actress Fella Makafui broke her silence regarding the controversial video of rapper D-Black sharing a cigar with her inside his club, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Fella Makafui said she was there to have fun with her friends and that she would not want to disrespect him and his family

Many people applauded her for her mature responses to the questions regarding Medikal and his reactions to the viral video

Star actress Fella Makafui opened up about the controversial video of rapper D-Black passing her a cigar in the club.

Fella Makafui and D-Black in photos. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui explained the viral video involving her and D-Black in the club

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Fella Makafui explained that she and her friends decided to visit D-Black's club, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge, and to have fun.

"Let's not disrespect D-Black and his family. I don't want to channel my energy into this whole thing because D-black is like a brother to me. That's my big brother," Fella Makafui said in the interview.

When the host of the show, Andy Dosty, asked her about her husband and rapper Medikal taking to social media to express his displeasure over the video, Fella Makafui refused to comment.

"Andy, there are certain issues that I really wouldn't want to really talk about. Honestly," she said"

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui is on a media tour to promote the premiere date of her , which will be viewed at the Silverbird Cinemas on May 11, 2024.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui speaking about the viral controversial video of D-Black passing her a cigar in the club.

Reactions as Fella Makafui spoke about the viral video involving herself and D-Black

Many people applauded Fella Makafui for her maturity after carefully evaluating her responses to the viral video of D-Black passing her a cigar in the club.

Others also called out Medikal for being childish and making the video out of proportion on his social media rants.

Below are the reactions:

queendarl_02 said:

I love her level of maturity

tillydevon said:

I love this lady very matured, may the Lord keep you... keep on making us proud ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iam_jay_miles said:

Fella is mature now, and I really love how she handles sensitive issues now, she married a small boy, obviously, judging from his utterances

kobi_pels said:

Such a wise lady...unfortunately she was married to a child disguised as an adult.

berry_black_gh said:

I love fella beauty with brains

fridayy_gh said:

Aaarrhhh but Medikal too why, he bi childish like this

"I want 2 kids": Fella Makafui joyfully trashes out divorce remarks by Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui has clarified that her marriage to rapper Medikal is going smoothly and that she will be at the 02 Arena to support her husband at his headline concert.

Fella's statement contradicts that of her husband, who alleged that they have been divorced for some time now. The video sparked diverse opinions from fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh