Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku has stated his stance on promoting peace throughout Ghana’s 2024 general election

In an exclusive interview, the movie-maker highlighted the importance of maintaining stability before, during, and after the all-important political event

The sensational entertainer also disclosed plans to promote his 1957 movie in Europe and the US

Award-winning comic actor Kyekyeku, known in private life as Bismark Ofori, has expressed his desire for peace before, during, and after the 2024 general election.

The entertainer sat for an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh to discuss his first-ever 1957 movie premiere, the unpredictable daily power cuts, and the upcoming December poll.

Actor stands for peace

Kyekyeku emphasised the importance of peacefully conducting the December parliamentary and presidential elections to preserve the country’s peace and stability.

“I stand for peace as a Ghanaian. Ghana is not for parties A or B because they came to meet Ghana. So, let’s have a peaceful election,” he told YEN.com.gh.

Kyekyeku addresses dumsor

When asked about his views on the prevailing intermittent power outages, popularly known as dumsor, plaguing homes and businesses, Kyekyeku said:

“Dumsor is not a positive thing. We use light daily ... the government must fix it. People watch us with their devices [phones and other electronic gadgets].

“We’re all affected by dumsor; the government must fix it to prevent people from hitting the street to protest against the intermittent power outages,” he told YEN.com.gh.

Kyekyeku shared plans to tour Europe and the US to premiere his 1957 movie to reach global fans.

