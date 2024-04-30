Amerado is recovering after his stage accident during a performance Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS) at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region

In a post on Facebook, the rapper revealed he was doing well after the accident

Not letting the incident pull him back, Amerado used the opportunity to announce his upcoming song, Tin Ton Tan

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has spoken after his recent stage accident at Agona Nkwanta near Takoradi in the Western Region.

Amerado had the stage cave in on him while performing at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS) during their SRC Week celebration.

Amerado is recovering from his stage accident Photo source: @amerado_burner

The Kweku Ananse hitmaker was quickly taken to the hospital following the fall on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Amerado recovers after stage accident in Western Region

Amidst fear amongst his fans, Amerado has taken to social media to express his gratitude for his overwhelming support after the incident.

The rapper assured fans in a Facebook post that he is recovering well after the scary incident during a performance.

"I'm grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I'm doing well now," Amerado wrote.

Amerado's upcoming single Tin Ton Tan is ready

Amerado, whose real name is Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, is not letting the setback deter his musical ambitions. In the same post, he announced the release of a new music video for his track "TinTon Tan."

"FYI: TinTon Tan visualizer drops at 6 pm today on my YouTube channel. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God," the other part of his statement read.

See Amerado's post below:

Amerado laments over Ghana Music Awards snub of his Kwaku Ananse song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Amerado had lamented his song Kwaku Ananse not being nominated for the Ghana Music Awards, which are set to take place in June.

Taking to social media, the rapper expressed his displeasure that the song had not been nominated and asked for an explanation from the award organizers.

Kwaku Ananse was one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2023, enjoying massive airplay from the length and breadth of the country.

