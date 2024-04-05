A US Ghanaian couple has been convicted for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, were found guilty of second-degree murder

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021

A New York-based Ghanaian couple has been convicted of the beating to death of their five-year-old son.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, were found guilty of second-degree murder after killing their son, King Owusu.

Emmanuel Addae and Valerie Owusu beat the former's 5-year-old son to death. Source: Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

They are facing between 25 years and life in prison for their actions, and their sentencing is scheduled for May 1, 2024.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The child's condition deteriorated over three days until he lost consciousness, but they didn't seek help for him.

They instead took him to a relative's home in Brentwood on April 1, 2021, and abandoned him there

It was only when the family member returned home and found King that the boy had died.

The medical examiner's testimony during the trial revealed the extent of King's injuries, with signs of beatings covering his entire body, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

