Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwaku Manu, has shown off his beautiful family in recent pictures

The stunning pictures which captured his three children showed how mature they have become

Many netizens have gushed over the actor's beautiful family as they shower them with lovely compliments

Celebrated Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has flaunted his adorable children on social media as many gush over his beautiful family.

Kwaku Manu and his lovely kids. Photo Source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

His eldest daughter, Vida Manu, was spotted wearing a long green velvet dress with spaghetti hands as she had her cute bag hanging across her shoulder.

The cute little boys in the family, Edmond and Benny, stood in front of their father as they stood side-by-side in the beautiful family photo.

The lovely dad of three captioned the post by using three heart emojis for each of his three children and a prayer hand giving thanks to God for giving him such wonderful children.

Reactions as Kwaku Manu shares adorable photos of his three children

shugatiti said:

My stepchildren ❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

Priceless

samuelbasseyglobal commented:

Nice one❤️

_jurboateng remarked:

Show your wife small. You've made her the camera girl

the_lyf_of_welldone commented:

Your baby girl is growing fast paa o

lizzyaddai said:

Gorgeous Family Papabi

nanaakosuaaddo12 commented:

Daddy’s love

Meanwhile, many fans and fervent followers of Kwaku Manu have gushed about how grown his kids have become as they admire how beautiful his family is.

