Ghanaian movie director Shirley Frimpong Manso is working on her new film project, Two of a Kind

The upcoming film features top Ghallywood and Nollywood stars, including Akrobeto and Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic has shared her thoughts about the upcoming movie and expressed her admiration for the Ghanaian crew

Shirley Frimpong Manso's Sparrow Pictures is set to release a new film project featuring a star-studded cast of Nollywood and Ghallywood actors.

Sparrows Pictures boasts many successful hits like Adam's Apples and Perfect Picture.

The writer, director, and producer Shirley Frimpong Manso has already announced that the movie will feature seasoned names like Rita Dominic, Akrobeto, Gloria Sarfo, and musician Akosua Adjepong.

Rita Dominic hails Shirley Frimpong Manso

In a video shared by Shirley Frimpong Manso, Rita Dominic, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday at the Royal Senchi, shared her thoughts about the upcoming Ghanaian film. The Nollywood star said,

"Bravo to the crew members and everybody behind the scenes. I never saw a phone. Not even once. They did it professionally. I'm quite impressed by that. We need more of that in the industry."

Sparrow Pictures rebranded from Sparrow Productions in 2019 and has been charting its path to global success after over a decade in the movie industry.

Fans react to Shirley Frimpong's upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the upcoming Sparrows Production featuring Rita Dominic and Akrobeto.

oshekumanye1 said:

“That's my director for you, you've got to practice...... Always on point 🔥🔥”

tatascaritas commented:

“Here for this oh wow. I will be first at the cinema because wawo”

chiderahdavid_ wrote:

“If you mess up, you go collect wotowoto😂 love it!!”

stellathe_star77 noted:

“😂😂😂😂 "don't kiss her yet " 😂😂😂 you guys are doing well ooooo eiiiiiiiiiii 🙌”

lydiaforson remarked:

“This is the I’m glad people get to see that it’s not BEANS on your set😂 if you come on set and you’re unprepared you will hear it’s from DIRECTOR! 😂😂😂 I’m just glad it’s not me this time”

